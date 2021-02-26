WATCH NOW: (UPDATED) Protesters supporting Black Lives Matter activist say charges meant to silence leader, people of color

“And we’re supposed to be happy? We’re not supposed to be angry? We’re not supposed to kick the door down? We’re not supposed to burn this city to the ground after what you did to my brother and then slapped us in the face with these charges against Clyde McLemore? How much suffering and pain do you think we can take? How much more are we supposed to go through?” she said.

She said her brother is in daily pain and people ask her if his condition is “getting better.”

“No, it’s just different,” she said. “There’s a new problem from month to month. He lives in chronic pain every day … and we live in that pain with him.”

Wideman said she wants answers.

“What are you going to do, Kenosha?” she said. “It’s absolutely absurd. Ridiculous. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Wideman said McLemore’s actions were justified because of what has happened to him and to people of color who continue to suffer.

“We are tired. We are beyond tired. We’re angry. And there’s going to be a lot more kicking doors if y’all don’t change these laws and put these criminals behind bars,” she said.

“Beyond angry”