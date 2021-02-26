WATCH NOW: (UPDATED) Protesters supporting Black Lives Matter activist say charges meant to silence leader, people of color

Letetra Wideman was livid.
With supporters surrounding her, Wideman, the sister of Jacob Blake and chair of the Black Lives Matter movement of Lake County, held an hour-long rally and later a march Thursday night that began at the foot of the Kenosha County Courthouse.
Wideman and the more than three dozen in attendance were there to protest the charges against Clyde McLemore, founder of the group she leads.
As the sun began to set outside the courthouse steps, where protests occurred day and night for several days after her brother’s shooting on Aug. 23., she called out Kenosha County District Attorney Graveley, and indeed, Kenosha itself – saying: “You never cease to amaze me.”
McLemore, 62, of Zion, Ill., was charged with a felony for kicking a door during the Aug. 24 protest following Blake’s shooting and for an alleged threat to break a police officer’s fingers. Last week, he appeared in court and was also charged with attempted battery of a police officer, a felony, and with disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, the felony charge was based on a statement McLemore made on his Facebook page in which he allegedly said he “was mad enough to try to break the officer’s fingers.” The statement was posted along with a photo and video of him allegedly kicking the door of the Public Safety Building during the protest outside. The officer was not injured.
More than a rally
But the rally was about so much more than what happened with McLemore.
She said her brother can no longer care for his children because he is paralyzed. He has to pay for nursing that costs “$800 a month just to urinate,” she said.
“And nobody has an answer to that? And the only thing you give us is charges against Clyde McLemore, who’s a central part of the community, the Black, brown and white community?” she said, listing his contributions, including feeding and offering “opportunities” to families in Kenosha and Lake County.
Wideman reminded those gathered how Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in front of his children, “with no remorse.”
“Not even so much as an apology. And, the district attorney can turn around and press charges against Clyde McLemore for kicking a door?” she said. “For kicking a material thing that doesn’t have a heartbeat? And, that’s it? That’s all we get? We get to Black and that’s all we get?”
Officer not charged
On Jan. 5, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to press criminal charges Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times in his back and side.
“And we’re supposed to be happy? We’re not supposed to be angry? We’re not supposed to kick the door down? We’re not supposed to burn this city to the ground after what you did to my brother and then slapped us in the face with these charges against Clyde McLemore? How much suffering and pain do you think we can take? How much more are we supposed to go through?” she said.
She said her brother is in daily pain and people ask her if his condition is “getting better.”
“No, it’s just different,” she said. “There’s a new problem from month to month. He lives in chronic pain every day … and we live in that pain with him.”
Wideman said she wants answers.
“What are you going to do, Kenosha?” she said. “It’s absolutely absurd. Ridiculous. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”
Wideman said McLemore’s actions were justified because of what has happened to him and to people of color who continue to suffer.
“We are tired. We are beyond tired. We’re angry. And there’s going to be a lot more kicking doors if y’all don’t change these laws and put these criminals behind bars,” she said.
“Beyond angry”
She said she could not name “one thing that Officer Sheskey has done”, besides shooting her brother in the back and ruining the lives of his children.
“It’s not only his children that have nightmares. It’s not only his children that are going through this….It’s the whole America. Every little Black boy and girl lives in fears for seeing the things we see every day on the TV. Black bodies being shot down in the street like dogs.
“We should be beyond angry,” she said. “You need to do better…you can’t keep pushing and pushing people and expect nothing to happen.”
Tio Hardiman, who ran for Illinois governor, has been friends of with McLemore for 25 years. He said he believes the accusations leveled against McLemore were “trumped up.”
“How can you charge a Black man with such ridiculous kinds of charges out here? And, we saw what happen to Jacob Blake,” Hardiman said, referring to Graveley’s decision.
“You decided not to charge the officer that shot Jacob Blake, but you charged one of our leaders … so we stand unified with brother Clyde all the way,” he said.
Waste of taxpayer money
Hardiman promised to bring thousands of people to Kenosha to continue the protest in support of McLemore because the charges don’t make sense.
“We plan to stand here, step by step, for Clyde McLemore, until the charges are dropped … it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money. It’s a waste of time. And, nobody’s going for it,” he said.
Carolyn Ruff, of Black Lives Matter Women of Faith, called for the protests to continue until charges against McLemore are dropped.
“We will be out here every day as long as they are charging him with this stupid charge. And it is stupid. It is asinine,” she said.
Meant to silence
Kenosha resident Joel Trudell said the charges against McLemore perpetuated the institutionalized racism that continues to plague people of color. And, to silence Black activists. Trudell is white.
“This town is saying, `No, you don’t get to talk in this town, right?’ That’s what’s going on,” said Trudell, who also participated in the same protest as McLemore. “I was there on Aug. 24. I wasn’t charged with disorderly conduct."
Zakeed Darr, also a member of the Lake County Black Lives Matter organization, echoed Trudell.
“They’re saying that if something happens in Kenosha again, and Clyde and y’all come back, this is what we’re going to do,” he said.
He said he believes that in the midst of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C., which saw members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist white nationalist group prosecuted for conspiracy to riot, law enforcement and the justice system is now going after Black Lives Matter.
“We’ve seen it for years. We ain’t gonna stand for it,” he said.
McLemore, who was free on bond, attended the rally and march. As he stood near a line of TV cameras that were trained on the speakers, he tried to go unnoticed. He said couldn’t talk about his next steps.
“They’re just coming at me, you know?” he said.