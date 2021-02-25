WATCH NOW (VIDEO): Protesters speak out on charges against Black Lives Matter activist

Supporters who held a rally outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday night denounced the charges leveled against Black Lives Matter activist Clyde McLemore.

McLemore, 62, of Zion, Ill, was charged with a felony for kicking a door during a protest and for an alleged threat to break a police officer’s fingers. He made a Wednesday court appearance and was charged with attempted battery of a police officer, a felony, and with disorderly conduct.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLemore, on Thursday, was freed on bond and attended the rally and march, with more than three dozen supporters. Several called the charges "ridiculous" and "bogus," and continued to condemn the Kenosha police shooting of Blake on Aug. 23.

On Jan. 5, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to press criminal charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times in his back and side. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Among those at the rally, was Letetra Wideman, Blake's sister, who admonished police and the justice system while opposing McLemore's charges, which were related to a protest outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building on Aug. 24 following the shooting of Blake.