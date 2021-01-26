WATCH NOW: Video shows Rittenhouse was concerned with his social media in hours after shootings

“He was a Police Explorer, he knows,” Wendy Rittenhouse tells the detectives.

“I would like a lawyer, but I would be willing to talk until a lawyer is available,” Rittenhouse says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The detective states that once he has asked for a lawyer, police are no longer allowed to talk to him.

Rittenhouse then changes his mind, asking to speak, but the detectives tell him they are no longer allowed to interview him.

As the detectives attempt to explain, Wendy Rittenhouse repeatedly interrupts them and tries to explain the situation to her son. “With everything going on with social media, it’s all blown up, it's cops against the thing and civil people,” Wendy Rittenhouse said. “You are already labeled as a white supremacist gun person, you have to look at your safety.”

“Can you stop talking, mom?” Rittenhouse answers.

When detectives explain they believe there is probable cause to charge Rittenhouse with a crime, he interrupts, saying he was “hit with an (expletive) bat.”

Rittenhouse never asks about the people he is alleged to have shot during his interactions with Kenosha Police.