Waukegan, Ill., man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 drug case

A 42-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man, who faced 11 felony charges after a series of controlled drug purchases in 2019, reached a plea agreement Friday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Luis G. Medina, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $175,000 cash bond since Oct. 10, pleaded guilty to felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and manufacturing/delivering heroin as a repeat-offender, along with a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Eight remaining felony counts were dismissed and read into the record. Medina faces a possible 40 years in prison and 25 years extended supervision when he’s sentenced on Feb. 7 by Judge Anthony Milisauskas.
Medina could have faced a total prison term of 340 years and a fine of $975,000 had he been convicted of all 11 counts.
According to the criminal complaint, a member of the Kenosha Drug Operations Group met with an informant on July 15, 2019, to set up a cocaine purchase from the defendant. Medina allegedly sold the informant 63 grams of cocaine for $2,100 in the parking lot of store at the intersection of 75th Street and Sheridan Road, which is 1,000 feet from Southport Elementary School.
Additional transactions were set up, the next one July 22, 2019, for cocaine and 10 grams of heroin for $2,700, also in the store parking lot. At that time, the informant reported there were two small children in the back of the defendant’s vehicle.
The informant and another uncharged man reportedly completed a transaction on July 29, 2019, when the informant gave the man $4,850 in exchange for 50 grams of heroin. At that time, the informant received 15 grams, along with 64 grams of cocaine. The man later returned with another 41 grams of heroin that he provided to the informant, the complaint states.
On Aug. 5, 2019, the informant reportedly purchased 63 grams of cocaine and 50 grams of heroin from the defendant for $5,000. The final transaction occurred two days later, when the defendant provided the informant with 60 grams of heroin, 63 grams of cocaine, and had planned to sell him a 9mm handgun when he was taken into custody by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, the complaint states.
The informant reportedly paid Medina $2,370 for the last transaction.
During a search, police found the gun with an unloaded seven-round magazine, a second empty seven-round magazine and a small plastic bag with 14 “hollow point” 9mm bullets and two “full metal jacket” 9 mm bullets.
Court records show that Medina was previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Lake County, Ill., in 2004.
1 of 11
Vinson Trial Closings
Rakayo Vinson listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson returns to the courtroom during a break after jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday. District Attorney Michael Graveley is at left. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern in April.
Rakayo Vinson draws the numbers of jurors who were to deliberate the outcome of his case after final arguments were made on the last day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern on April 18, 2021.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley enumerates what he says are Rakayo Vinson’s false alibis as he gives his final arguments on the final day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern on April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson’s attorney Donald Bielski listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
on the final day of trial Tuesday January 18, 2022 for Rakayo Vinson. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
District Attorney Michael Graveley prepares to give his final arguments on the final day of Rakayo Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
District Attorney Michael Graveley gives his final arguments on the final day of Rakayo Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson draws the numbers of jurors who will deliberate the outcome of his case after final arguments on the final day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021. / Mark Hertzberg for The Kenosha News
IN PHOTOS: Somers House shooting trial comes to end with guilty verdict
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022.
The verdict came less than two hours after the prosecution and defense rested their cases in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25.
1 of 11
Vinson Trial Closings
Rakayo Vinson listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg
Vinson Trial Closings
Rakayo Vinson returns to the courtroom during a break after jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday. District Attorney Michael Graveley is at left. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern in April.
Mark Hertzberg. for the Kenosha News
Vinson Trial Closings
Rakayo Vinson draws the numbers of jurors who were to deliberate the outcome of his case after final arguments were made on the last day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern on April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg, for The Kenosha News
Vinson Trial Closings
Defense attorney Donald Bielski gives his final arguments on the final day of Rakayo Vinson’s trial Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
Mark Hertzberg, for The Kenosha News
Vinson Trial Closings
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley enumerates what he says are Rakayo Vinson’s false alibis as he gives his final arguments on the final day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern on April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg
Vinson Trial Closings
Rakayo Vinson listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg
Vinson Trial Closings
Rakayo Vinson’s attorney Donald Bielski listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg
Vinson Trial Closings
on the final day of trial Tuesday January 18, 2022 for Rakayo Vinson. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg
Vinson Trial Closings
District Attorney Michael Graveley prepares to give his final arguments on the final day of Rakayo Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg
Vinson Trial Closings
District Attorney Michael Graveley gives his final arguments on the final day of Rakayo Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Mark Hertzberg
Vinson Trial jury deliberation
Rakayo Vinson draws the numbers of jurors who will deliberate the outcome of his case after final arguments on the final day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021. / Mark Hertzberg for The Kenosha News