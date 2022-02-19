Waukegan man faces fourth OWI charge

A 45-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man faces his fourth drunken driving offense after his arrest on Feb. 12 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Rickey L. Henderson, of the 38100 block of North Harper, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He due back in court Feb. 23, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was dispatched to a village residence at 9:47 a.m. for a report of an unwanted disorderly subject at that address. Dispatch advised that the defendant was in the driveway honking his horn, had left at one point, but then returned. Police stopped Henderson's vehicle in the 2600 block of 116th Street, and he stated he had honked his horn but did not get out of the vehicle.

The officer smelled a strong odor of intoxicants and observed that Henderson had "slow and slurred speech." Henderson refused to submit to field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He then was transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records show two previous OWI convictions in 1998 and one in 2014, all in Lake County, Ill.

