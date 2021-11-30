Waukegan man held on 12 criminal counts, pleads not guilty to charges in high-speed chase, crash case

A 19-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who faces 12 criminal counts for causing a crash during a high-speed chase through Kenosha in August, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court and has pleaded not guilty.

Felix Marcel James, who is being held in custody on a $75,000 cash bond, is due back for a pre-trial conference Feb. 11, before Judge Anthony Milisauskas. He entered his plea on Nov. 22, court records indicate.

James is charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony counts of possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle, fleeing and hit-and-run causing injury. He’s also charged with two misdemeanor hit-and-run counts, along with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC and obstructing an officer.

A co-defendant in the case, Cameron M. Gaston, 19, of Zion, Ill., remains in custody on a $30,000 cash bond. Court records indicate he will plead guilty to possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle during a hearing on Friday before Milisauskas.

According to the criminal complaint, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Kwik Trip on Highway 31 in Somers after a manager at another location called police and stated that someone had attempted to get fuel, but when asked to prepay had suspiciously sped away. The Toyota’s license plate reportedly came back stolen out of Illinois.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at a gas pump at the Somers location, James quickly jumped into the driver’s seat and exited toward Green Bay Road. The vehicle then went reportedly through a red light at Washington Road at speeds of 75 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued until it reached the intersection of 39th Avenue, Roosevelt Road and 75th Street in Kenosha, where it was struck by an eastbound white SUV. The defendant’s vehicle then was pushed into a black Mercedes that had stopped in the left turn lane of 39th Avenue and traveled another 30 feet eastbound before it came to a stop.

Both defendants fled the scene and began running southeast, the complaint states.

The drivers of both the Mercedes and the SUV complained of injuries from the crash and were treated by personnel from the Kenosha Fire Department.

Shotgun, drugs discovered

Police found a sawed-off shotgun that was lying on the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat of the Toyota, which was registered to James, but the license plate was registered to another vehicle and had been reported stolen, the complaint states.

Inside the Toyota, police also found a clear mason jar with what later tested positive for 11.8 grams of marijuana.

After both men were apprehended, James reportedly admitted to police he was the driver and didn’t stop because of the shotgun, which he said Gaston found in an alley near his house in Zion. When asked why the shotgun was in the vehicle, he told police “because he likes guns.”

James also stated he had found the license plate and put it on the Toyota. He further admitted to stealing about $20 from a Kwik Trip a couple weeks earlier, according to the criminal complaint.

