Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Digital analyst recovers search terms, data on home computer

The computer in the Jensen family’s Pleasant Prairie home was in the spotlight Thursday as Mark D. Jensen’s retrial for his wife’s 1998 death continued in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Digital forensic examiner Jason Ruff, of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigations, testified about what he found on the computer used primarily by Mark Jensen, and of his investigation into its files and dial-up internet history. Ruff was able to analyze an exact virtual replica of the computer and was able to recover data about searches and internet history on it.

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach home in Pleasant Prairie, is standing trial again after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts. The trial is now in the second week of what is expected to be a five-week trial.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife over three days in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a woman he was having an affair with. They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of anger over a previous affair she had with a co-worker, along with other marriage issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls, according to prosecutors.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

Forensic analysis

Ruff, a noted forensic analyst, took the stand Thursday.

“There was evidence that internet history was being deleted,” Ruff said. He said a user deleted internet history on the web browser in the days before Julie Jensen’s death.

Ruff was able to recover “much of the internet history” with “forensic tools” from information stored on the computer.

Among the terms searched in October 1998 were “drugs,” “poisoning” and “botulism,” with websites associated with such terms visited by someone in the Jensen home at night.

In November 1998, the recovered search terms included “suicide,” “physician-assisted suicide” and “toxicology,” along with visits to various toxicology-related websites.

And in the morning hours of Dec. 2, 1998, a recovered search term included “Paxil.” A visit to a website with information regarding ethylene glycol was also reportedly visited.

Julie Jensen died Dec. 3, 1998. That morning someone in the house search the term “ethylene glycol poisoning,” among other things.

Retired officer testifies

Paul Ratzburg, a former Pleasant Prairie Police Department lieutenant who responded to the Jensen home on Dec. 3, 1998, continued testifying Thursday morning. He was a lead investigator in the case.

Ratzburg shot a nearly 20-minute video of the Jensen home the day Julie Jensen was found lifeless in bed. Portions of the video, which was played for the jury on Wednesday afternoon, show Julie Jensen face down in her pillow with her left arm beneath her.

In the video, Ratzburg said he observed no signs of forced entry.

The prosecution later played video showing Mark Jensen’s inconsistent statements during an interrogation conducted by Ratzburg and other officers after Julie Jensen’s death.

On Thursday, Ratzburg spoke at length about his questioning of Mark Jensen in the spring of 1999, and he fielded questions from the defense about whether investigators adequately pursued the possibility that Julie Jensen’s died by suicide.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Engaged jury

Throughout the trial the jury of nine men and seven women have taken notes and remained engaged in the process, even at times when very lengthy videos from the 2008 trial of past witness unable to testify in this new trial have been played for them.

