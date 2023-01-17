Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Former friend, colleague testifies about Mark Jensen's actions before wife's death

The retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998, entered its second week in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday.

David Nehring, a former colleague and friend, testified that Mark Jensen had not recovered from his wife's brief affair with a former co-worker in 1991 before her untimely death. He said Mark Jensen was "seriously hurt and angered" and "never got over it."

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach home in Pleasant Prairie, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife over three days in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a mistress. They allege he killed Julie Jensen out of anger over a previous affair she had with a co-worker, along with other marriage issues.

They also allege the former stock broker searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen's death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

Tuesday testimony

Nehring, who also testified in the first trial of Mark Jensen, said he had known Mark Jensen for years and first began working with him at 1990 or 1991 at a financial firm in Milwaukee. Nehring said he spoke to Mark Jensen very often and their families even vacationed together.

"We became friends," he said. "We did things socially."

Nehring said Julie Jensen came across to him as a "caring and loving mother."

Nehring testified about a notebook he said he found in Mark Jensen's office in 1990 or 1991 that was filled with Mark Jensen's alleged drawings of men's genitalia.

Jambois said the notebook shows that Mark Jensen had a very "bizarre" and "strange" preoccupation with them after his wife's affair. Jambois said thousands of such images were later found on his home computer, and they also reflect some of the pornography placed around Julie Jensen from 1991 to 1998 at their home.

"Mr. Jensen's preoccupation with penises is a major part of the state's case," Jambois said. "It demonstrates why the defendant was so upset about this one affair that Julie had had ... that it occupied him throughout the course of his entire relationship with her."

Years later in 1998, Nehring said Mark Jensen used Julie Jensen's previous affair as "justification" for his own affair with a co-worker in Racine County when he joined a new company.

"I suggested to him it wasn't a good idea," Nehring said.

He also said Mark Jensen would tell him of how Julie Jensen was deeply depressed in the days before her death and how he "wouldn't recognize her" because she had lost so much weight.

Nehring also told the jury about what Mark Jensen had told him about Dec. 3, the day he found her dead body.

He said Mark Jensen told him he had asked his two young sons to "wait behind (outside the home) while he went to check on mom" in the house because he felt as though "something wasn't right."

Trial continues

Last week numerous witnesses testified for the state, including a former co-worker of Mark Jensen who said Mark Jensen told him he had researched how to kill his wife on the internet during a night of drinking.

Edward Klug testified about their conversation in Friday. Klug said Mark Jensen told him about “how to get rid of the problem” while the two were enjoying drinks together near the end of a business conference about a month before the death of Julie Jensen.

“I couldn’t believe that someone would talk about killing their wife,” Edward Klug said. “It was kind of out of the blue.

Klug said both he and Mark Jensen were facing marital troubles in 1998, and that they began discussing their wives after dinner and drinks in a hotel lobby in St. Louis, Mo.

Klug said Mark Jensen would talk about the “strangest things” and “I had never heard anybody talk like that.”

“It was really weird,” he added. “He was looking up poison. ... He said you could put it in drinks, have them drink it.”

Klug, who testified during the first trial of Mark Jensen some 15 years ago, said Mark Jensen told him he researched poisons and “items that would be non-detectable in a normal autopsy.”

Forensic pathologist

The doctor and medical expert who conducted the autopsy of Julie Jensen the day after her death in 1998 testified last Thursday.

Dr. Michael Chambliss, a forensic pathologist, testified about the state of Julie Jensen’s corpse. He’s conducted thousands of autopsies during his career throughout Wisconsin and other states.

Chambliss, who conducted the autopsy the afternoon of Dec. 4, 1998, said the manner of death was homicide. Chambliss said the cause of death was asphyxiation with the ethylene glycol found in her system as a contributing factor.

Although she had no broken bones in her nose or head, the cartilage of Julie Jensen’s nose was pushed off to one side of her face. Chambliss called her nose “distorted” as if had been “positioning into something long enough.”

The examination into Julie Jensen’s internal organs and rib cage also showed evidence of hemorrhages, he testified. Photos of such reported things were shown on three television screens to the jury.

Neighbor testified

The first witness questioned after opening statements last Wednesday was Ruth Vorwald, a friend Julie Jensen and who lived near the Jensen family.

On the day of her death Vorwald said she wondered “how is this possible?” and believed that Julie Jensen was not suicidal.

When she spoke with Mark Jensen that day and asked what happened to her close friend, Vorwald said Mark Jensen had “no emotion.”

Vorwald also said Mark Jensen acted as if he was “at a cocktail party” during his wife’s wake because he was laughing and chatting with people during the visitation.

“I was watching him to see how he was behaving,” she said.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen's his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

