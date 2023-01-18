Week 2 of Mark Jensen trial: Jury views video of Jensen home on day of Julie Jensen's death

The jury retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998, continued Wednesday with additional testimony from the woman he was having an affair with and first responders.

Kelly Brooks told the jury she first had an affair with Mark Jensen in the months before the death of his wife. Brooks said she met Mark Jensen in 1998 while he was working to expand a St. Louis, Mo.-based financial firm into Racine County in Wisconsin.

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach home in Pleasant Prairie, is standing trial again after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

The trial is now in the second of what is expected to be a five-week trial.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife over three days in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a mistress. They allege he killed Julie Jensen out of anger over a previous affair she had with a co-worker, along with other marriage issues.

They also allege the former stock broker searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

Testimony from ex-wife

Brooks offered additional testimony Wednesday after testifying for hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Brooks, who eventually divorced Mark Jensen after their marriage in 2002, testified Tuesday that she knew Mark Jensen was married and had children when she began having a relationship with him in the summer of 1998.

She said the two would discuss their marriage troubles together. Brooks was also questioned at length about intimate emails the two had sent each other during their affair, including ones showing a strong emotional attachment between them.

Brooks said she spoke with Mark Jensen on or about the day his wife died. She also visited Mark Jensen at their home in January of 1999 and moved to Wisconsin later that year.

On Wednesday, however, Brooks said said she and Mark Jensen would get into "pretty good fights" when he insisted upon asking her about the genitals of her previous sexual partners. He allegedly documented such information in a notebook even though such conversations made her "uncomfortable."

Special prosecutor Robert Jambois has argued throughout the trial that Mark Jensen had a very “bizarre” and “strange” preoccupation with male appendages stemming from Julie Jensen's brief affair with a co-worker. In 1991 Jambois said thousands of such images were later found on his home computer, and they also reflect some of the pornography placed around Julie Jensen from 1991 to 1998 at their home.

“Mr. Jensen’s preoccupation with penises is a major part of the state’s case,” Jambois said Tuesday. “It demonstrates why the defendant was so upset about this one affair that Julie had had ... that it occupied him throughout the course of his entire relationship with her.”

First responders testify

Dave Wilkinson, an emergency medical technician and firefighter with the Village of Pleasant Prairie responded to the Jensen home the afternoon of Dec. 3, 1998, the day Julie Jensen was found dead in bed.

Wilkinson said he found Julie Jensen face down in bed with rigor mortice, rigidity and pooling of blood on the face and left side of her body.

An electrocardiogram also revealed there was no electrical activity in the heart, which is also evidence of death.

According to a report prepared by Wilkinson and reviewed by him in court, Mark Jensen directed emergency responders to the bedroom.

Paul Ratzburg, a former Pleasant Prairie Police Department officer who also responded to the Jensen home on Dec. 3, also testified Wednesday morning.

He shot a nearly 20-minute video of the Jensen home the day Julie Jensen was found lifeless in bed. Portions of the video, which was played for the jury, show Julie Jensen face down in her pillow with her left arm beneath her.

In the video, Ratzburg said he observed no signs of forced entry.

Letter not used

The original prosecutor, Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Read the report from the day of the 2008 guilty verdict of Mark Jensen from the Kenosha News archives here.