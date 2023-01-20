Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Man who had brief affair with Julie Jensen testifies

The man who had a brief affair with Julie Jensen years before her death testified Friday in the jury retrial of Mark Jensen, the man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998.

Perry Tarica said he spent a weekend with Julie Jensen at her home in the early 1990s where they engaged in sexual activities.

Tarica, who fielded questions from both the prosecution and defense for about an hour in Kenosha County Circuit Court, requested no photos or video be taken of him in court. Judge Anthony Milisauskas honored his request.

Tarica testified he met Julie Jensen at work at a financial firm and a friendship developed in either 1990 or 1991. During one weekend in the early 1990s, Tarica said he visited Julie Jensen at her Carol Beach home in Pleasant Prairie when Mark Jensen was out of town. He said he ended up staying there for a couple of days while they engaged in sexual activity.

Tarica said Julie Jensen soon after broke off their relationship, something he had "mixed feelings" about because he would have liked to continue seeing her.

"She called it off," Tarica said. "She made a decision and I accepted it."

Tarica also called Julie Jensen the "kindest woman I had ever met in my life" and said he deeply cared for her.

Tarica said Julie Jensen left the firm and asked to have no contact with him.

During their affair, Tarica said Julie Jensen told him her husband was recording her phone calls and showed him a receding device she had found in their home.

He also said Julie Jensen told him Mark Jensen, now 63, was "weird" and "strange."

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their home, is standing trial again after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

The trial will enter its third week of what is expected to be a five-week trial on Monday.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife over three days in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a woman he was having an affair with. They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of anger over the previous affair she had with Tarica.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls, according to prosecutors.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

Tarica was questioned by Mark Jensen's defense team and denied being the person who harassed Julie Jensen.

"Absolutely not," Tarica said. "Never."

Earlier this week David Nehring, a former colleague and friend, testified that Mark Jensen never recovered from his wife’s brief affair. He said Mark Jensen was “seriously hurt and angered” and “never got over it.”

Nehring also testified about a notebook he said he found in Mark Jensen’s office in the early 1990s that was filled with Mark Jensen’s alleged drawings of men’s genitalia.

Prosecutor Robert Jambois said the notebook shows that Mark Jensen had a very “bizarre” and “strange” preoccupation with them after his wife’s affair. Jambois said thousands of such images were later found on his home computer, and they also reflect some of the pornography placed around Julie Jensen from 1991 to 1998 at their home.

Forensic analyst testifies

Digital forensic examiner Jason Ruff, of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigations, testified again Friday about what he found on the computer used primarily by Mark Jensen, and of his investigation into its files and dial-up internet history. Ruff was able to analyze an exact virtual replica of the computer and was able to recover data about searches and internet history on it.

Ruff, a noted forensic analyst, took the stand Thursday evening.

“There was evidence that internet history was being deleted,” Ruff said. He said a user deleted internet history on the web browser in the days before Julie Jensen’s death.

Ruff was able to recover “much of the internet history” with “forensic tools” from information stored on the computer.

Among the terms searched in October 1998 were “drugs,” “poisoning” and “botulism,” with websites associated with such terms visited by someone in the Jensen home at night.

In November 1998, the recovered search terms included “suicide,” “physician-assisted suicide” and “toxicology,” along with visits to various toxicology-related websites.

And in the morning hours of Dec. 2, 1998, a recovered search term included “Paxil.” A visit to a website with information regarding ethylene glycol was also reportedly visited.

Julie Jensen died Dec. 3, 1998. That morning someone in the house search the term “ethylene glycol poisoning,” among other things.

On Friday, Ruff showed the jury some of the pornographic sites allegedly visited by Mark Jensen and some of the harassing emails of naked men Julie Jensen received from a work computer linked to Mark Jensen.

Jensen also reportedly kept files of photos of male appendages.

Life insurance policies

Alison Kavanaugh, a representative with American Family Insurance, testified Friday abut Julie Jensen's life insurance policies.

Kavanaugh said Julie Jensen took out two policies of $50,000 each before her death and named Mark Jensen as the primary beneficiary. She also said the insurance company contacted Mark Jensen about such policies.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

