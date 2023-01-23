Week 3 of Kenosha County homicide retrial: Inmate Mark Jensen allegedly told of crimes against wife testifies

A lifelong criminal who claims Mark Jensen told him about the murder of wife Julie Jensen while they were both in the local jail continued with his testimony Monday at the start of the third week of the high-profile retrial.

Aaron Dillard, a convicted felon still incarcerated on crimes committed throughout the state, was questioned by both the prosecution and defense in Kenosha County Circuit Court about his alleged conversations with Mark Jensen in the Kenosha County Jail in 2007.

Dillard testified on Friday that Mark Jensen told him he killed his wife during their extensive conversations together in the jail. Dillard, who appeared both Friday and Monday in a prison jumpsuit, said Mark Jensen told him in graphic detail how he killed Julie Jensen in December 1998 at their home in Pleasant Prairie.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of his 40-year-old wife inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife over three days in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a woman he was having an affair with. They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of anger over a previous affair she had with a co-worker, along with other marriage issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls, according to prosecutors.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

Testimony from prisoner

Dillard was jailed with Mark Jensen over several days in the Kenosha County Jail in the summer of 2007, several months before Jensen's first trial. Dillard testified on Friday that Jensen told him he had spiked Julie Jensen's juice with antifreeze and had given her pills to help her sleep before her death in December 1998. Dillard said Mark Jensen told him how he rolled his wife onto her stomach and pushed her head into a pillow until she died by suffocation.

"Mark came out of his cell and introduced himself and we started talking from there," Dillard testified Friday about the first time he met Mark Jensen. "When he came out I said, 'You're quite the popular guy around here.' I had read a newspaper article about him."

Dillard said he spoke with Mark Jensen at length in jail and Mark Jensen even told him how Julie Jensen died.

"I had told Mark that we all did what we did to get here, and you know that if you want to find a way around it you got to tell the truth," Dillard said. "He said, 'Well, yeah, we all did do what we did to get here.'"

Dillard said Mark Jensen told him he had tried to poison Julie Jensen on a previous occasion while he was out of town for a business conference in St. Louis, Mo., about a month before her death, and then how he finally managed to do so on Dec. 3, 1998.

"I thought he was crazy telling me everything he was doing," Dillard said. "He had told me about how he would have her buy all his medications and things like that so it showed she was doing it. He was kind of trying to make it look like she was trying to commit suicide."

Dillard also said Mark Jensen told him how he "gave her juice with antifreeze in it" and the morning of her death refused to call an ambulance even though his children wanted him to get assistance for their mom.

While at home in their bedroom, Dillard said Mark Jensen told him that he rolled his wife over to see how she was breathing and "he felt nervous and figured he had to do something on his own" and so he sat on her back and pressed her face into the pillow.

However, attorney's for Mark Jensen argued that Dillard, 49, should not be trusted about such conversations in part because Dillard is a career "con-man" with the ability to lie at ease. They said Dillard may be seeking to benefit from his testimony against Mark Jensen for his own future court events.

Over the decades, Dillard has been convicted of forgery, fraud and obstructing, among other things.

Defense attorneys questioned Dillard at length Monday morning.

"Mr. Dillard, you agree you're a con-man, don't you?" attorney Jeremy Perry asked him.

"Yes," Dillard replied.

"You're able to tell people stories and they believe you?" Perry then asked Dillard. "And then you're able to get things from them?"

Dillard replied, "Yes."

Another prisoner testifies

David Thompson testified Monday he was locked up in the Kenosha County Jail with Mark Jensen in September 2007. Thompson, who has a lengthy criminal history, was being temporarily housed in the local jail on federal bank robbery charges.

Thompson said he spoke with Mark Jensen during that time, and that Mark Jensen eventually "warmed up to me" and the two "carried on conversations" on a daily basis.

Thompson said Mark Jensen approached him about Edward Klug, a former colleague he spoke with during a business in St. Louis about a month before Julie Jensen's death.

Klug, who testified during the first trial of Mark Jensen some 15 years ago, said Mark Jensen told him he researched poisons and “items that would be non-detectable in a normal autopsy.”

Klug, who also testified earlier this month in the retrial, said Mark Jensen told him about "how to get rid of the problem" while the two were enjoying drinks together and discussing their martial troubles.

“I couldn’t believe that someone would talk about killing their wife,” Klug testified. “It was kind of out of the blue.”

On Monday, Thompson said Mark Jensen spoke to him in jail about "an idea of what can I do to keep (Klug) from coming to court" because he didn't want him to testify against him.

Thompson also said Mark Jensen called Klug the "thorn in his side."

Although Thompson said he had no intentions, or even ability, to stop Klug from testifying in court he said he entertained the idea because it "piqued" his interest.

Thompson said he told Mark Jensen he "probably could make that happen for you for the right price."

Thompson said Mark Jensen replied with "How much?"

After giving Mark Jensen a quote and discussing the details, Thompson said he told Mark Jensen he could kidnap Klug until the trial is over because Mark Jensen wanted him to "disappear."

The alleged conspiracy was never carried out.

Julie Jensen's brother testifies

Paul Griffin, one of Julie Jensen's brothers, also testified Monday morning about his older sister. He said their parents both died before her death.

Griffin, who said his sister appeared normal during a party with the family in the months before her death, said he was informed by Julie's Jensen's brother-in-law of her death the evening of Dec. 3, 1998.

He said he was "in shock" and later attempted to ask Mark Jensen "what happened?"

Griffin said Mark Jensen told him she had "been sick," had been prescribed Paxil and Ambient, and had acted "drunk" before her death because of such medications.

Griffin came to believe that Mark Jensen was responsible for the death.

"I suspected him immediately," Griffin said.

After speaking with Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers, one detective suggested he record phone conversations with Mark Jensen to help determine "exactly Julie's condition on the day before and the day of her death."

"I just wanted the truth," Griffin said.

Portions of such recordings were played for the jury.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

