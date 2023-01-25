Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Julie Jensen's psychotherapist testifies about her mental state

Two health care professionals who treated Julie Jensen before her poisoning death in late 1998 testified in the high-profile homicide jury retrial of Mark Jensen Wednesday.

The defense called both Paul DeFazio, a longtime Kenosha-based psychotherapist who provided counseling to Julie Jensen in the early 1990s after the birth of her first son, and Dr. Richard Borman, the Jensen family physician, to the stand during the third week of trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court. The defense attempted to use the witnesses to show Julie Jensen’s reported history of depression.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of his wife inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his 40-year-old wife in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a woman he was having an affair with. They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger over a previous affair she had with a co-worker, along with other marriage issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls, according to prosecutors.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

Health professionals testify

From 1990 to 1991, DeFazio said he treated Julie Jensen at his Kenosha clinic and kept notes of their sessions together beginning in the summer of 1990.

He said Julie Jensen was facing “adult situational reaction with mixed features,” one of the “least severe” diagnoses.

“This means she’s an adult reacting to a situation and having features of depression and anxiety,” DeFazio said. “Everyone of us at some point in time will have this diagnosis if looked at (when) something changes whether it’s a job or whether it’s moving someplace. It could be a good thing or it could be a bad thing, but we’re reacting with some depression with it and we’re reacting with some anxiety.”

DeFazio said he also spoke with Julie Jensen about her mother, who was reportedly an alcoholic.

DeFazio also read from a questionnaire presented by the defense which contained a series of questions that were reportedly answered by Julie Jensen in the early 1990s as a child of a parent struggling with alcoholism. DeFazio said he couldn’t remember if he gave the questionnaire to Julie Jensen or if she presented it to him at his clinic during therapy. The questionnaire reportedly had Julie Jensen’s signature on it.

“She filled it out,” DeFazio said.

One of the questions was, “Do I often feel isolated and afraid of people, especially authority figures?”

“The answer was ‘yes’ on here,” DeFazio said.

Another question was, “Do I feel overly frightened of angry people and personal criticism?”

Julie Jensen reportedly also answered “yes” to that question.

She also reportedly answered “yes” to a question of whether she feels like a “victim in personal and career” relationships.

The prosecution said Julie Jensen may not completely honest with DeFazio about all her struggles with Mark Jensen and their marriage issues, including her brief affair.

Borman, the family physician, was questioned by the defense and prosecution. He cared for the family in 1998.

Borman said he spoke with Julie Jensen in Sept. 21, 1998 about her family history with depression during a regular physical.

He said he diagnosed Julie Jensen with “mild depression” and counseled her about it that day.

Borman said he also saw Julie Jensen alone on Dec. 1, 1998 because “it seemed like she needed to be seen.”

“She was miserable and depressed,” Borman said, adding that she said specifically denied being suicidal or homicidal and denied any domestic violence. She also reportedly didn’t mention anybody trying to harm her.

She also said she afraid of losing her marriage, Borman said, and spoke about a brief affair she had with a co-worker that Mark Jensen never forgave her for.

Her boys “meant everything to her,” Borman testified.

Borman also said she didn’t appear “drunk” and acted “clear and appropriate.”

Borman said he provided her some Paxil and Mark Jensen a prescription for Ambien the next day.

He said he learned of her death in the newspaper Dec. 5, 1998.

Prosecution rests

The prosecution rested Tuesday afternoon.

The prosecution called 38 witnesses over nearly two weeks including a brother of Julie Jensen, forensic pathologists, former friends and neighbors of the Jensens, former co-workers of Mark Jensen and local law enforcement officials. Some extensive interviews conducted during the first trial were played to the jury on televisions in the courtroom because the witnesses were either unable to testify in person again or had died.

Late Tuesday, the defense asked Milisauskas to dismiss the case, as is common in high-profile trials. When the jury of seven women and nine men left the court for the evening, Milisauskas highlighted what each witness testified and said there was sufficient evidence provided by the witness to continue the retrial.

The jury has so far remained engaged, taking notes and watching witnesses, during the lengthy trial that is expected to end in a week or two.

Mark Jensen is not expected to testify.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Further Reading

Week 3 of Kenosha County homicide retrial: Inmate Mark Jensen allegedly told of crimes against wife testifies

Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Man who had brief affair with Julie Jensen testifies

Report from the day of the 2008 guilty verdict of Mark Jensen from the Kenosha News archives

Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Digital analyst recovers search terms, data on home computer

Jury video video of Jensen home on day of Julie Jensen’s death

Mark Jensen retrial begins with opening statements after jury sworn in

UPDATED PHOTOS & VIDEO: New Week 3 images of Kenosha County homicide retrial of Mark Jensen Mark D. Jensen, of Pleasant Prairie, who was convicted in February 2008 of the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach home, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, testifies in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, testifies in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, right, goes over her notes with Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, center, and Jere… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, and Jeremy Perri, one of Mark Jensen’s attorneys, argue about how the previous trial should be referr… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, center, listens as Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, testifies during the trial at the Kenosha County Co… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner makes her way to the witness stand during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, points to a line on a medicine cup with her index finger as she talks about ethylen… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Lori Ranker testifies how she knew Aaron Dillard during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Dillar… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, right, smiles at Jolynn Blei as she passes after testifying in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 20… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Jolynn Blei, who worked at the law office of Mark Jensen's attorney in the 2008 trial, testifies in Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Court… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Special Prosecutor Robert Jamobis indicates that the state rests during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, center, stands with his attorney, Mackenzie Renner, left, as the jury returns to the room during his trial at the Kenosha County … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, left, waits with one of his attorneys, Mackenzie Renner, center, for the jury to return during his trial at the Kenosha County Co… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen listens as his defense team motions to dismiss the trial based on lack of evidence at the end of the day's proceedings at the Keno… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Judge Anthony Milisauskas make a ruling on what components of witness David Thompson's' background can be given to the jury during Mark Jensen… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Jeremy Perri, center, argues about witness David Thompson's criminal background during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Judge Anthony Milisauskas, right, makes ruling on witness David Thompson's background and how attorneys can question him during Mark Jensen's … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 David Thompson, who as an inmate with Mark Jensen in the Kenosha County Jail in 2007, walks away from the witness stand after testifying durin… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 David Thompson, who as an inmate with Mark Jensen in the Kenosha County Jail in 2007, testifies during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Co… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Jeremy Perri, center right, and Bridget Krause, center left, both attorneys of Mark Jensen, speak during his trial at the Kenosha County Court… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Lynley Kapellusch, a former co-worker of Mark Jensen, testifies during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, . Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, left, speaks with Mackenzie Renner, one of his attorneys, during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, left, talks with his former attorney Craig Albee, center, during a break in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, left, talks with his former attorney Craig Albee, center, during a break in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Aaron Dillard, left, is sworn in by Judge Anthony Milisauskas before being cross-examined during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Cou… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, center, stands as the jury enters the room during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Criag Albee, Mark Jensen's attorney in his 2008 trial, sits in the gallery to listen to Aaron Dillard's testimony during Jensen's trial at the… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Jeremy Perry, center, questions Aaron Dillard during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Criag Albee, Mark Jensen's attorney in his 2008 trial, right, sits in the gallery to listen to Aaron Dillard's testimony during Jensen's trial… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Aaron Dillard answers questions during cross-examination during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; state rests, defense begins case Prosecutors on Tuesday, Jan. 24 rested their case against a man being retried for allegedly poisoning and killing his wife more than two decades ago. Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; police interview played in court Mark Jensen maintains he's innocent and that his wife killed herself. Prosecutors say Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze, drugged her an… Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; computer expert, felon testify The new homicide trial for Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife more than two decades ago, reached its ninth day of testimony Friday, Jan. 20. Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jailhouse confession revealed Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen murder trial in Kenosha say it is a jailhouse confession. The defense said do not trust everything you're about… Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defendant's computer use probed Mark Jensen says he is innocent and that his wife killed herself more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Jensen killed her – poisoning her wit…