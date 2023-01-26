Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Noted medical toxicologist testifies about poison in Julie Jensen's body

A noted emergency medical physician and board certified medical toxicologist testified about the poisoning death of Julie Jensen Friday during the jury retrial of Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of killing his wife in 1998.

Dr. Stacey Hail, an associate professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and a recognized attending physician in the Parkland Hospital Emergency Department and the North Texas Poison Center, testified during the end of the third week of trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Hail said the cause of Julie Jensen's death was ethylene glycol poisoning and the manner of death is undetermined.

Hail was called to the stand as an expert witness by Mark Jensen's defense team and was peppered with questions from both the defense and prosecution into the afternoon.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of his wife inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed the 40-year-old mother of two over three days in December 1998 by poisoning her with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she laid in bed dying and gasping for air in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with.

They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a coworker, along with other marriage issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls, according to prosecutors.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

Expert witness

Hail used a giant poster pad and a magic marker, something she uses while teaching her medical students, to help explain the science behind how the body processes ethylene glycol to the jury of seven women and nine men Friday morning.

Hail said she doesn't believe there was a second dose of ethylene glycol in Julie Jensen's system before her death even though a small amount was found in her stomach.

Hail said the cause of death was complications associated with ethylene glycol poisoning and that the poison could have been administered in either a suicide or homicide, and so the manner of death is "undetermined" in her opinion.

Prosecutor Robert Jambois said Hail may be the "most qualified expert I've ever encountered in my career" before questioning her at length.

However, during his questioning Jambois and Hail at times got into very testy exchanges and became argumentative.

Jambois said Hail didn't factor in or consider strongly enough Mark Jensen's alleged actions such as his affair with Kelly LaBonte, his "sadistic pattern" of harassment and demeaning behavior against Julie Jensen for years, and his internet search history for terms such as "poison" when making her determination regarding the manner of Julie Jensen's death.

Jambois also highlighted positional asphyxia as a possible cause or contributing cause of Julie Jensen's death because he alleged Mark Jensen forced Julie Jensen's head into her pillow face-down to end her life.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for this new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Attorneys with the defense said they could rest their case next week. They also intend to call the Jensens' oldest son David Jensen, who was just 8 years old at the time of his mother's death, early next week.

Mark Jensen is not expected to testify.

The prosecution rested earlier this week after calling 38 witnesses to the stand and playing lengthy videos of some of the men and women who testified during the first trial but were unable to testify again or had died.

Among those who testified during the first two weeks of trial for the prosecution included local law enforcement officials, former coworkers of Mark Jensen, former neighbors of the Jensens, a brother of Julie Jensen, medical examiners and inmates who Mark Jensen reportedly told of his alleged actions.

Hail said her hourly rate for her research, knowledge and testimony is $750 an hour, totalling some $15,000 for this case.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

