Week 4 of Mark Jensen retrial: Mark and Julie Jensen's son testifies, defense rests

A son of Mark and Julie Jensen testified Monday in the high-profile jury retrial of his father, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in December 1998.

David Jensen, now 33, testified for the first time in Kenosha County Circuit Court. David Jensen was just 8 years old when his mother was found dead in her bed. David Jensen was the last witness presented by the defense before they rested Monday afternoon.

Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed the 40-year-old mother of two over three days in December 1998 by poisoning her with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, in her juice and then suffocating her by sitting on her while she laid in bed dying and gasping for air. He allegedly killed her in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with and who later married.

They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a coworker years before, along with other marriage issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography of men, lewd emails and harassing phone calls, according to prosecutors.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

All witness testimony ended Monday afternoon in what is now the fourth week of trial. Closing arguments are expected this week.

Son testifies

David Jensen shared with the court his recollections of the day of his mother’s death.

On Dec. 3, 1998, the day of Julie Jensen’s death, David Jensen said he and his little brother Douglas Jensen, who was 3 at the time, were picked up from school and taken to their home by their father.

“We came inside and Doug and I went to the living room,” David Jensen testified. “It was my dad, my brother Douglas and I.”

David Jensen said his father told the boys to wait in the living room while he went down the hallway to a bedroom to check on Julie Jensen. David Jensen said his father eventually came out crying.

“I don’t remember how long exactly it was but he came out crying, not terribly long (after), David Jensen said. “He was sobbing and told us to stay there, told me to put on a movie for Doug (and then) went to the telephone and returned down the hallway. We just stayed in the living room.”

He said that was the first time he’d seen his father cry.

Earlier that day, David Jensen said he said goodbye to his mother before he went to school. He said her breathing was raspy but “she still gave us a hug, told us she loved us before we left.”

He said he didn’t remember her having such raspy breathing the day before even though she wasn’t feeling well and in bed.

Prior to leaving the house, David Jensen said he spoke with his father “about how we were going to come straight home” after school and that if Julie Jensen wasn’t feeling better they would take her “straight to the doctor.”

David Jensen said he spent the night at his aunt’s home, and the next morning he and his brother were told about their mother’s death by Mark Jensen.

“He sat us down on his lap and told us she’d passed,” David Jensen recalled. “I had kind of already knew at that point, and I don’t remember what specifically he said to me. I was kind of just numb and he may as well been talking to the wall. I was kind of just in a daze.”

David Jensen made eye contact with his father and smiled at him when he exited the courtroom after testifying for about an hour.

Expert witness

A board certified forensic psychiatrist also testified Monday for the defense. Dr. Sara West said Julie Jensen was at high risk of dying by suicide based on her evaluations of collateral information at the end of her life. West said Julie Jensen was deeply depressed even though she reportedly told people close to her she was not suicidal.

West said she suffered from major depressive disorder in the weeks before death.

“Just two days prior to her death Mrs. Jensen spoke to Dr. Borman, her primary care provider, and he described her as looking miserable and depressed,” West testified.

West explained the symptoms of major depressive disorder.

“Those symptoms are problems with sleep, problems with interest and activities, problems with excessive guilt, decreased energy, concentration being impaired, appetite changes, psychomotor retardation or agitation, that’s to say someone feels that their physical movements are either sped up or slowed down, and then finally, suicidality,” she said.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of three defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for this new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen opts not to testify

Attorneys with the defense rested their case on Monday.

Some of the those called to testify by the defense included a forensic pathologist, a medical toxicologist, the Jensen family doctor and Mark Jensen’s sister.

The prosecution rested last week after calling 38 witnesses to the stand and playing lengthy videos of some of the men and women who testified during the first trial but were unable to testify again or had died.

Among those who testified during the first two weeks of trial for the prosecution included local law enforcement officials, former coworkers of Mark Jensen, former neighbors of the Jensens, a brother of Julie Jensen, medical examiners and inmates who Mark Jensen reportedly told of his alleged actions.

Mark Jensen chose not to testify, as is his Constitutional right.

The state called and questioned rebuttal witnesses Monday afternoon, and that portion ended around 4 p.m.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Further Reading

Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Noted medical toxicologist testifies about poison in Julie Jensen’s body

Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Julie Jensen’s psychotherapist testifies about her mental state

Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Former local medical examiner testifies about antifreeze evidence found in Julie Jensen’s body

Week 3 of Kenosha County homicide retrial: Inmate Mark Jensen allegedly told of crimes against wife testifies

Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Man who had brief affair with Julie Jensen testifies

Report from the day of the 2008 guilty verdict of Mark Jensen from the Kenosha News archives

Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Digital analyst recovers search terms, data on home computer

Jury video of Jensen home on day of Julie Jensen’s death

Mark Jensen retrial begins with opening statements after jury sworn in

UPDATED PHOTOS & VIDEO: New Week 3 images of Kenosha County homicide retrial of Mark Jensen Mark D. Jensen, of Pleasant Prairie, who was convicted in February 2008 of the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach home, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, testifies in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, testifies in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, right, goes over her notes with Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, center, and Jere… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, left, and Jeremy Perri, one of Mark Jensen’s attorneys, argue about how the previous trial should be referr… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, center, listens as Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, testifies during the trial at the Kenosha County Co… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner makes her way to the witness stand during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Dr. Mary Mainland, former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, points to a line on a medicine cup with her index finger as she talks about ethylen… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Lori Ranker testifies how she knew Aaron Dillard during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Dillar… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, right, smiles at Jolynn Blei as she passes after testifying in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 20… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Jolynn Blei, who worked at the law office of Mark Jensen's attorney in the 2008 trial, testifies in Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Court… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Special Prosecutor Robert Jamobis indicates that the state rests during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, center, stands with his attorney, Mackenzie Renner, left, as the jury returns to the room during his trial at the Kenosha County … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen, left, waits with one of his attorneys, Mackenzie Renner, center, for the jury to return during his trial at the Kenosha County Co… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRIAL DAY 11 Mark Jensen listens as his defense team motions to dismiss the trial based on lack of evidence at the end of the day's proceedings at the Keno… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Judge Anthony Milisauskas make a ruling on what components of witness David Thompson's' background can be given to the jury during Mark Jensen… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Jeremy Perri, center, argues about witness David Thompson's criminal background during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Judge Anthony Milisauskas, right, makes ruling on witness David Thompson's background and how attorneys can question him during Mark Jensen's … Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 David Thompson, who as an inmate with Mark Jensen in the Kenosha County Jail in 2007, walks away from the witness stand after testifying durin… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Paul Griffin, Julie Jensen's brother, talks about Julie as he testifies during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 David Thompson, who as an inmate with Mark Jensen in the Kenosha County Jail in 2007, testifies during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Co… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Jeremy Perri, center right, and Bridget Krause, center left, both attorneys of Mark Jensen, speak during his trial at the Kenosha County Court… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Lynley Kapellusch, a former co-worker of Mark Jensen, testifies during Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, . Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, left, speaks with Mackenzie Renner, one of his attorneys, during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, left, talks with his former attorney Craig Albee, center, during a break in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, left, talks with his former attorney Craig Albee, center, during a break in his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday,… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Aaron Dillard, left, is sworn in by Judge Anthony Milisauskas before being cross-examined during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Cou… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Mark Jensen, center, stands as the jury enters the room during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Criag Albee, Mark Jensen's attorney in his 2008 trial, sits in the gallery to listen to Aaron Dillard's testimony during Jensen's trial at the… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Jeremy Perri, center, questions Aaron Dillard during Mark Jensen’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday. Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Criag Albee, Mark Jensen's attorney in his 2008 trial, right, sits in the gallery to listen to Aaron Dillard's testimony during Jensen's trial… Uploaded-photos MARK JENSEN TRAIL DAY 10 Aaron Dillard answers questions during cross-examination during Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; state rests, defense begins case Prosecutors on Tuesday, Jan. 24 rested their case against a man being retried for allegedly poisoning and killing his wife more than two decades ago. Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; police interview played in court Mark Jensen maintains he's innocent and that his wife killed herself. Prosecutors say Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze, drugged her an… Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; computer expert, felon testify The new homicide trial for Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife more than two decades ago, reached its ninth day of testimony Friday, Jan. 20. Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jailhouse confession revealed Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen murder trial in Kenosha say it is a jailhouse confession. The defense said do not trust everything you're about… Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defendant's computer use probed Mark Jensen says he is innocent and that his wife killed herself more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Jensen killed her – poisoning her wit…