West Allis man facing firearm, alcohol and drug charges after arrest on Roosevelt Road

In addition to the handgun, officers also found an open bottle of alcohol, two digital scales and a plastic bag with 46 grams of marijuana that was field-tested and found to be positive for THC. Based on Cook’s performance on field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Other charges, criminal past

Possession of a firearm by a felon carries a fine of up to $25,000 and/or up to 10 years in prison. Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit carries a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to nine months of incarceration. Possession of a firearm while intoxicated carries a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to nine months of imprisonment. Possession of a controlled substance containing THC carries a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months and additional suspension of operating privileges. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense, carries a fine of up to $1,100 and six months incarceration and revocation of operating privileges. Operation of a motor vehicle while revoked carries a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to one year of jail and further suspension of operating privileges.