West Allis man facing firearm, alcohol and drug charges after arrest on Roosevelt Road

A West Allis man is facing numerous charges after police reported finding a handgun, marijuana and other contraband during a traffic stop in Kenosha on Friday.
Kenneth M. Cook, 29, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with several felony and misdemeanor offenses, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and alcohol-related crimes.
The charges follow the arrest of Cook on Friday, when police responded to a call about a vehicle stopped at a traffic light in the 3000 block Roosevelt Road with no headlights on, but with illuminated brake lights.
The responding officer reported finding Cook laying back in the driver’s seat, apparently asleep and snoring. The officer knocked on the door and yelled, but Cook reportedly did not move. The officer then reportedly opened the driver’s side door and shook Cook, who woke up.
According to the complaint, upon awaking, Cook’s foot fell off the brake, the vehicle started to move forward and the officer had to tell Cook to push the brake. The officer, who put the car in park, reportedly saw a handgun with a loaded magazine on the driver’s side floor and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants, including marijuana.
A records check indicated Cook is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms, and does not possess a valid driver’s license do to a prior alcohol-related offense.
In addition to the handgun, officers also found an open bottle of alcohol, two digital scales and a plastic bag with 46 grams of marijuana that was field-tested and found to be positive for THC. Based on Cook’s performance on field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Other charges, criminal past
In addition to a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, Cook faces misdemeanor counts related to carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense and operating while revoked.
Possession of a firearm by a felon carries a fine of up to $25,000 and/or up to 10 years in prison. Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit carries a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to nine months of incarceration. Possession of a firearm while intoxicated carries a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to nine months of imprisonment. Possession of a controlled substance containing THC carries a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months and additional suspension of operating privileges. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense, carries a fine of up to $1,100 and six months incarceration and revocation of operating privileges. Operation of a motor vehicle while revoked carries a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to one year of jail and further suspension of operating privileges.
Further review of Cook’s record also shows he has felony-level convictions in Milwaukee County from November 2010 for being party to a burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and fleeing.