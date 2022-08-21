What is the status of charges filed against individuals following the 2020 Kenosha unrest?

The following individuals have been charged with criminal offenses from the unrest of August 2020 in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Their cases have been closed or are pending a ruling.

Adonis E. Renderos, of Janesville, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to three years probation.

Alezier J. Simon, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentence pending.

Anayah M. Bonner, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to two years probation.

Angelina D. Adkins, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to three years probation.

Antoine Simpson, of Kenosha, charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary of building-dwelling and theft of moveable property. Case is pending.

Antonio C. Rhinehouse, of Kenosha, charged with criminal damage to property. Case is pending.

Antwon D. Smith, of Racine, charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary of a building-dwelling and theft of moveable property. Case is pending.

Bradley M. Shaw, of Kenosha, burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to one year in prison and three years extended supervision.

Clyde J. McLemore, of Illinois, charged with battery or threat to an officer of the court of law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Case is pending.

Coy A. Freeman, of Racine, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years extended supervision.

Dale L. Wells, of Illinois, charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and theft of moveable property. Case is pending.

Darnell F. King, of Kenosha, charged with endangering safety/reckless use of a firearm. Sentenced to four years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Davonte M. Musgrove-Miller, of Kenosha, is charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Case is pending.

Dessorrae M. Brown, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years extended supervision.

Deveon D. Robbins, of Kenosha, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Sentenced to time served.

Dezarea M. Flores-Weyrauch, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to three years probation.

Domnic A. Willis, of Illinois, charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft-moveable property. Warrants issued.

Edward J. Spates Jr., of Kenosha, charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft—movable property. Case is pending.

Erik C. Thomas, of Illinois, charged burglary-building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft-movable property, criminal damage to ATM felony and disorderly conduct. Warrants issued.

Felina I. Gamez, of Racine, charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Sentenced to four years probation, four months in jail and fined.

Gloria K. Webb, of Kenosha, was charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft—movable property. Case is pending.

Indiria E. Hudson, of Kenosha, charged with felony computer crimes-destroy system (defraud). Sentenced to 30 months probation.

Inocente N. Garcia, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to three years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Isaiah J. Gamez, of Racine, charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft-movable property. Fined.

Jaquan D. Moore, of Madison, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to 15-months in prison and three years extended supervision.

Jaquan D. Terrien, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to 30 months probation.

Jason T. Arriaga, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to four years probation.

Jermaine D. Hubbard, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to seven years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Jordan L. Ford, of Kenosha, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Sentenced to two years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Joshua J. Ziminski, of Kenosha, charged with arson off property other than building, obstructing or resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Case is pending.

Kenneth M. Harmon, of Kenosha, charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft—movable property. Case is pending.

Kevin A. Bryant, of Illinois, charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and theft of moveable property. Warrants issued.

Kevin L. Manchester, of Racine, charged with receiving stolen firearm or stolen property. Sentenced to two years in prison and three years extended supervision.

Lauren A. Lott, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to two years in prison and three years extended supervision.

Marcus R. Starks, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to one year probation.

Maurice L. Gayles Jr., of Kenosha, charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft- moveable property. Case is pending.

Michael A. Brewer, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined.

Michael J. Utterback, of Kenosha, charged with disorderly conduct. Sentenced to 180 days jail and fined.

Michael L. Ketterhagen, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined.

Mischawn D. Billups, of Illinois, charged with theft of moveable property. Sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years extended supervision.

Naganda J. Irby, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to four years probation.

Nakita S. Billups, of Kenosha, charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and theft of moveable property. Cases are pending.

Paris D. Holmes, of Chicago, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to three years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Rhyanon R. McNab, of Kenosha, charged with criminal damage to property. Case is pending.

Sara S. Weeks. of Illinois, charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and theft of moveable property. Case is pending.

Stephan R. Pyskir, of Milwaukee, charged with failing to comply with order of local government – emergency management activity and carrying a concealed weapon. Fined.

Stephanie Garcia-Gomez, of Kenosha, charged with criminal damage to property, burglary-building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft- moveable property. Case is pending.

Steven A. Bialas-Schooler, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to 54 months in prison, five years extended supervision.

Travian T. McGloun, of Racine, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to three years in prison and 4 years extended supervision.

Tyran Ward, of Cudahy, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Warrant issued.

Vanessa Y. Rivera, of Racine, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentence pending.

Wayne Maddox, of Kenosha, charged with burglary-building or dwelling. Sentenced to 12 months probation.

Xavier K. Sawyer, of Milwaukee, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Sentenced to 18 months in prison and 36 months extended supervision.