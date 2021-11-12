Wheatland woman charged with threat to Kenosha County Circuit Court judge

A 35-year-old Wheatland woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly threatened to kill a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating set a $5,000 cash bond for Melissa M. Metzger, of the 32000 block of 45th Street, who faces a total of 17 criminal charges, including her threat to kill Judge Jason A. Rossell.
Keating also scheduled a competency hearing for Nov. 29 before Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
In addition to the felony, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, Metzger is charged with seven misdemeanor counts of unlawful phone use/threatening with obscenity, one misdemeanor count of unlawful phone use/threatening harm and eight misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Metzger previously was charged in August with four misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a phone and disorderly conduct, and as part of her $500 cash bond was ordered not to have any contact with Rossell, employees of the Kenosha County Courthouse and staff, other than for regular court appearances.
A deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department learned on Nov. 1 that Metzger allegedly had left a number of voicemails with Rossell’s office. The deputy listened to seven voicemails that began with requests for court documents, but escalated to using obscenity.
In those voicemails, the defendant identified herself and referenced a previous case she had been involved in that was presided over by Rossell.
On Wednesday, investigators were notified that Metzger had left about 20 voicemails, including one that made several threats toward Rossell. Between 9:13 and 9:19 p.m. the previous day, she allegedly left one voicemail that stated she would kill anyone “Jason” sends to her residence to arrest her.
Six additional messages were left, Metzger stating on the final one, “This message (is) directly at Jason,” and continued to state she would shoot “Jason” if he goes to her residence or if Jason Rossell sends anyone to arrest her.
