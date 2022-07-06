Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of Chrystul Kizer

In an opinion delivered Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Chrystul Kizer, the now-22-year-old accused of killing the Kenosha man who had been sex trafficking her and other girls.
Kizer's defense team has aimed to build a defense around the allegations that Volar had abused and trafficked Kizer, a defense the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office has aimed to disallow by appealing a Court of Appeals decision to the Supreme Court. The defense had initially been disallowed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk, but the Court of Appeals overturned that decision.
But now, in the 4-3 decision delivered Wednesday morning, the state's high court has ruled in favor of Kizer. As such, she will be able to use "an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result" of having been trafficked at her upcoming trial.
In an atypical vote for the state's high court, three liberal-backed justices were joined by conservative-backed Justice Rebecca Bradley in the majority opinion. Dissenting were three conservative-backed justices, including Justice Brian Hagedorn, the most common swing vote of the seven justices.
This story will be updated.
