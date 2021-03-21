WITH VIDEO: A long hot summer? Aldermen worry that recent incidents are harbinger of more violence

The spate of recent violence that resulted in the stabbing and shooting death of a 26-year-old woman, along with separate shootings that critically injured two young men, has city officials bracing for what could be a long and arduous summer for law enforcement.
With the arrival of spring, some city elected officials said they dread the possibility of violence escalating in the next few months and the city not having enough officers. According to Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, Police Chief Daniel Miskinis is also expected to issue a report to council members that will detail, among other things, what Ruffalo called a “double digit” drop in the number of law enforcement patrolling the city.
The number of police officers on the street “is down dramatically”, Ruffalo said during comments at the end of Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“It’s amazing the amount of less police we have on the streets. And I’m worried,” he said. “I’m worried about a long, hot summer … we have to get a handle on violence in the City of Kenosha. Otherwise, we’re in for some big trouble.”
Three days of violence
On March 7, a 23-year-old man was shot in the 4000 block of 29th Avenue. He was last reported to be critical condition. Kenosha police declined to release the hospital where he was receiving treatment. The 3 a.m. incident was initially reported as a drive-by shooting and resulted in many officers called to scene where they later recovered numerous shell casings and weapons. While Kenosha Joint Services operators were taking the 911 call, gunshots could be heard in the background, along with reports that the man had been shot.
On March 8, domestic violence resulted in the death of Charniese Brown, 26, of Kenosha, at her home in the 1700 block of 73rd Street. Her boyfriend Ranon Brownlee, 51, of Kenosha, faces charges of first-degree homicide in the murder of Brown who officers discovered in the back stairway of her home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Brown had stab wounds to her head and neck and a shotgun wound to her left shoulder. Their children were outside and heard the couple arguing in the moments leading to Brown’s death and before police arrived. As with the drive-by shooting, dispatchers could hear the vicious attack on Brown taking place including the shotgun being fired. Brownlee is in jail on $1 million bond.
On March 9, a 19-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his chest and another to his leg, while outside a home in the 5900 block of 20th Avenue east of Grace Lutheran Church and just north of Uptown. Investigators discovered an unoccupied parked car that was damaged by gunfire. They were later directed to a nearby home where they found the injured man. Police believe from evidence at the scene that the shooting began at the damaged vehicle and that the man fled into the home. The man had initially been reported to be in critical condition after being flown to a Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was released a day later.
Two shootings, no arrests
Suspects have yet to be arrested in either of the shootings involving the surviving victims. Of the recent shootings, however, Ruffalo said when police show up to the scene to investigate “nobody knows a damn thing.”
“So, they send the victim to the hospital. Pretty soon there’s 20, 30, 40 people who show up at the ER room. It floods our emergency services,” he said.
In the latest shooting, the victim was initially transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where Kenosha police called on village police to assist with potential crowd control, which has been an issue with previous incidents in which victims have been transported to the hospital following gun violence. No crowd showed up in this case, however.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy also acknowledged drive-shooting on the city’s north side.
“We’ve had a series of incidents in the 10th District with gunfire and shots fired in the district. We see it in our community — some just horrendous, horrendous incidents in the last couple weeks,” said Kennedy, who lives not far from where those shootings occurred.
Community must be accountable
Kennedy, who lives in the 4200 block of 29th Avenue, said he calls 911 when he hears the shots fired.
“While our law enforcement have a critical job to play, it is not just their responsibility in helping our neighborhood,” he said.
Kennedy said a stronger Neighborhood Watch presence and holding landlords accountable are among the things that need to happen.
“Landlords will have to use strong screening techniques to put renters in place that have some value to the neighborhood, that bring value to the neighborhood,” he said. “If the landlords don’t make this a concern, then we have to make sure that we, as a community, show that that’s unacceptable.”
He said he’s also concerned about gun proliferation in the community that must be addressed.
“We talk about guns and the right to bear arms and all those things and that’s important, but I have a different set of concerns in my neighborhood when it comes to guns,” he said.
`Enough is enough’
Parents, Kennedy said, must be held accountable for their kids, “even if those kids are adults.”
“But there are other things that we need to do and I’m reaching out to people, listening to suggestions, willing to engage a lot of different things because I’m not willing to have a long, hot summer in the 10th District,” said Kennedy.
“I’m also not willing to say it’s the police department’s responsibility and it’s all up to them. Law enforcement plays a key role. But, this is our community. This is where we live,” he said. “This is where our friends, our associates, are the ones that are terrorizing our neighborhood and we have to say enough is enough.”