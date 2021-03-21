WITH VIDEO: A long hot summer? Aldermen worry that recent incidents are harbinger of more violence

“Landlords will have to use strong screening techniques to put renters in place that have some value to the neighborhood, that bring value to the neighborhood,” he said. “If the landlords don’t make this a concern, then we have to make sure that we, as a community, show that that’s unacceptable.”

He said he’s also concerned about gun proliferation in the community that must be addressed.

“We talk about guns and the right to bear arms and all those things and that’s important, but I have a different set of concerns in my neighborhood when it comes to guns,” he said.

`Enough is enough’

Parents, Kennedy said, must be held accountable for their kids, “even if those kids are adults.”

“But there are other things that we need to do and I’m reaching out to people, listening to suggestions, willing to engage a lot of different things because I’m not willing to have a long, hot summer in the 10th District,” said Kennedy.