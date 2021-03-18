WITH VIDEO: Fuller trial, Day 2: Stephanie Juga recounts horrific details of attack that killed her daughter

BRISTOL — The last time she saw her before the shooting that took her life, Stephanie Juga told a jury Tuesday, her daughter Kaylie was dancing.
Testifying at the trial for Martice Fuller, 17, for the shooting death of Kaylie Juga, Fuller’s former girlfriend, Stephanie Juga said she had — like usual — picked up her 15-year-old daughter from Bradford High School at 2 p.m. on the afternoon of May 9, 2019.
Juga said she and her daughter went home, that Kaylie made macaroni and cheese, and then she came upstairs where Stephanie had just washed her hair.
“I was getting dressed and she was dancing,” Stephanie told the jury at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.
She said she playfully swatted her daughter as they talked about the song she was dancing to, and then Kaylie went off to her room to get ready for work while Stephanie continued to get dressed.
Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele asked Juga what happened next.
“I heard her scream,” Juga said.
“What happened after you heard her scream?” Gabriele asked.
“I heard a shot … and then I heard her scream again, and I heard another shot,” Juga said.
Juga said she ran toward her daughter’s room.
“I ran out of my bathroom into my bedroom and stopped in the doorway of my bedroom. Facing me, with a gun, was Martice,” Juga testified, noting that Fuller had his arm with the gun extended.
“Did you say anything?” Gabriele asked.
“I did. I stopped in my doorway, I said, ‘Oh my God, Martice, you don’t have to do this.’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Yes, I do,’” Juga said, her voice shaking with emotion. “He lowered the gun toward my heart.”
Juga testified that Fuller shot her once in the chest. She struggled to close her bedroom door. She said Fuller forced the door open and shot her a second time before she was able to flee into the bathroom off her bedroom and lock the door. Both shots hit Juga’s chest, one going through her wrist before striking her torso.
Juga testified that she called her husband, then called 911. And although she said she was afraid that Fuller may be waiting for her in the hallway, while speaking to the dispatcher she went to her daughter’s room.
“I saw her laying on the ground, lifeless, her lips were blue and she wasn’t moving,” Juga said.
Juga said she followed the dispatcher’s instructions to try to perform CPR on her daughter, although her wrist was damaged by a bullet.
“At that moment it was very painful, but I didn’t care, trying to save her was more important,” Juga said.
Asked how long it took for law enforcement to arrive, she said, “It seemed like it was forever. I was told it was maybe 3 minutes, but it felt like hours.”
Juga described deputies carrying her daughter out of the bedroom, while she was told to wait there as a paramedic was coming to her. A police officer then brought her out of the house to a squad car that would take her to a waiting ambulance.
Because Juga was not sure that Fuller had ever left the house — and there was a locked bedroom in the house upstairs where police believed he might be hiding — a law enforcement tactical team was arriving to search the house.
Juga said her last sight of Kaylie was of her lying on the front lawn as rescue workers performed CPR.
“Did your daughter die as the result of those shots?” Gabriele asked.
“Yes, she did,” Juga answered.
“Right there on the lawn?” Gabriele asked
“I think she died in her room,” Juga said, crying.
Fuller was 15 when he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Kaylie Juga’s death and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Stephanie Juga.
At Fuller’s trial, the defense attorneys in their questioning suggested that Stephanie Juga was frightened and panicked during the shooting and may have made a mistake in her conviction that she recognized Fuller as the person shooting. Prosecutors in their questioning showed Stephanie Juga knew Fuller well and was unlikely to mistake his identity.
Relationship spirals into obsessiveness
According to Juga’s testimony, her daughter began talking about Fuller, a fellow student at Bradford High School, sometime in May 2018.
“She talked very highly of him at first, that she met this boy and he was cute,” Juga testified. “So of course I got my defense up just a little bit until I got to know him, to see him.”
Juga said she met Fuller at first while she was picking up her daughter from school and school events. She said they then invited him to a family barbeque so they could get to know him, and he began to spend an increasing amount of time with the family. She said Fuller came to holiday gatherings and ate dinner at their home as many as 50 times.
“During that time, how would you say you felt about Martice, let’s say during the first six months of their relationship?” Gabriele asked.
“I thought he was a good kid,” Juga answered. ”She (Kaylie) enjoyed watching him play football. He seemed to have his life on track.”
She said he had similar ambitions for attending college as her daughter.
But over time, Juga testified, she became concerned with how controlling Fuller seemed to be. He called her daughter repeatedly, checking on her when she was not with him.
“It began to get a little possessive,” Juga said.
Bradford High School officials were concerned about possessive behavior, as well, after incidents at school. They moved Fuller out of Kaylie Juga’s classes and barred them from having contact at school. Stephanie Juga said that her daughter and Fuller convinced her and her husband that school officials were blowing the incidents at school out of proportion and said they allowed them to continue to see each other outside of school.
“Were you watching that contact a little more closely, though?” Gabriele asked
Juga said she was.
“I kept reassuring Kaylie to keep her eyes open, to make sure nothing was going to happen,” she said.
But Juga said Fuller became increasingly controlling, including insisting that Kaylie be connected to him through Facetime on her phone while she was at home.
“She had to be on the phone with him at all times,” Juga said.
Eventually, Juga testified, her daughter decided to end the relationship. After Kaylie did, Juga testified, Fuller began to call her at work and at home, to text Juga and her husband, and to attempt to contact her through friends.
When Fuller was expelled from Bradford after another incident at school, Juga testified, he continued to try to contact Kaylie, including at one point driving a car to the Jugas’ home in the middle of the night and sending a friend to knock on their door.
Juga testified that her daughter became so frightened of his behavior that she changed her settings on social media, limited her circle of friends and put in a two-week notice at her job at a dry cleaner where she often was working alone and felt insecure.
Felt his life was falling apart
While Juga’s testimony focused on her daughter’s fears of Fuller before the shooting, testimony of others who knew Fuller described a teen who felt like his life was falling apart. He had been expelled from high school due to the incidents with Juga and because of that had been kicked off the football team.
One friend said Fuller felt that losing sports would cut him off from the possibility of future college scholarships. Fuller had also left his family’s home after a fight with his family and was essentially homeless in the weeks before the shooting, staying at a series of friends’ homes.
“He said he hated her and it was all her fault,” Fuller’s longtime friend, Martin Torres, testified.
Torres testified that he became concerned when Fuller said he was trying to obtain a gun and said he later saw a photograph of Fuller holding a gun. In the weeks before Kaylie Juga was killed, Torres said, he ended his friendship with Fuller at his parents’ request because of concerns about Fuller’s behavior.
A cousin of Fuller’s testified that Fuller showed up at her home in Racine at about 11:30 p.m. the night of the shootings and confessed to her that he had killed his former girlfriend. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley questioned the cousin during her testimony, indicating that the details about the confession she provided to police on May 10 could have been known only to Fuller, including where Kylie was wounded and information about how he had fled and the clothes he was wearing.
“He said that he shot at her once and he freaked out and snapped and shot at the mom twice,” the cousin testified.
The cousin testified that she called police at 6 a.m. the next morning to arrange for Fuller to turn himself in. When police spoke to her, the cousin said, she was reluctant to share the information Fuller had given her because she did not want to betray her family.
But the cousin said one of the detectives she was talking to asked her to put herself in Kaylie Juga’s parents’ shoes if the situation involved her own daughter, she said.
She then told police what Fuller had told her.
“That Martice actually confessed to me what he did,” the cousin said.
Home becomes a shrine
During her testimony, Stephanie Juga said in the aftermath of the shooting she is afraid to be in her own home. She is afraid to be in her garage, which Fuller is alleged to have used to enter the home. She is afraid to take a shower if no one else in her family is home. She said she has left Kaylie’s phone and purse sitting on her daughter’s dresser and has filled the home with her photographs.
Gabriele asked Juga if she believed Fuller had stolen anything while he was in her family’s house.
“Just my daughter’s life,” she answered.
The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday.