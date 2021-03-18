WITH VIDEO: Fuller trial, Day 2: Stephanie Juga recounts horrific details of attack that killed her daughter

A cousin of Fuller’s testified that Fuller showed up at her home in Racine at about 11:30 p.m. the night of the shootings and confessed to her that he had killed his former girlfriend. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley questioned the cousin during her testimony, indicating that the details about the confession she provided to police on May 10 could have been known only to Fuller, including where Kylie was wounded and information about how he had fled and the clothes he was wearing.

“He said that he shot at her once and he freaked out and snapped and shot at the mom twice,” the cousin testified.

The cousin testified that she called police at 6 a.m. the next morning to arrange for Fuller to turn himself in. When police spoke to her, the cousin said, she was reluctant to share the information Fuller had given her because she did not want to betray her family.

But the cousin said one of the detectives she was talking to asked her to put herself in Kaylie Juga’s parents’ shoes if the situation involved her own daughter, she said.

She then told police what Fuller had told her.

“That Martice actually confessed to me what he did,” the cousin said.

Home becomes a shrine