WITH VIDEO: Kenosha man shot, killed in what appears to be targeted hit in Uptown

A man was shot and killed Friday morning while walking along 61st Street in what neighbors said appeared to them to be a targeted hit.
The shooting happened along the side of the street just east of 22nd Avenue in Uptown at about 9:15 a.m.
Kenosha Police said the 28-year-old Kenosha man was taken to Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie where he was pronounced dead.
According to neighbors, a car with at least two men inside turned onto the street from 22nd Avenue and parked. Minutes later, the 28-year-old man walked on foot around the corner from 22nd and began walking east on 61st Street. As he walked past the parked car, neighbors said, someone inside rolled down a window and called the man over.
“When he got onto the snow (between the sidewalk and the street) and leaned down to see who it was (in the car) they shot him four times,” a man who said he witnessed the shooting said. “Shot him point blank.” The vehicle then fled east on 61st.
Neighbors said the shooting happened as people were outside on the residential street, including people sitting on nearby porches.
“They knew who they wanted,” one of the neighbors said of the assailants.
According to the witnesses, the man was lying in the street after the shooting, and was alive when police arrived. An ambulance was still on the scene at about 9:30 a.m. “He’s inside fighting for his life,” a person at the scene said.
Kenosha Police had the street taped off and were speaking to witnesses, police describing the investigation as "very active." The shooting is the third homicide in Kenosha so far in 2021.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Kenosha Police detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.