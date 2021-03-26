WITH VIDEO: Kenosha Police: 55 people identified in looting and other crimes during rioting

There is security video showing many of the looting incidents that happened largely over two days of rioting in the city. Criminal complaints on the charges that have been filed indicate that police have recognized some of the local residents seen in the videos, and that has helped lead to additional identifications.

In the most recent charges, filed Thursday, two Kenosha women — Lauren Lott, 30, and Dessorrae Brown, 35, — were charged with felonies for being part of a group that attempted to break into an ATM at the TCF Bank, 1815 63rd St., and for burglary and theft on Aug. 24.

According to the criminal complaint for the incident at TCF Bank, Lott and Brown were identified from security video of the incident, in which a group of people is seen unsuccessfully trying to break into the ATM with a claw hammer, then breaking into the bank building, breaking glass and damaging computers. They are also charged with felony burglary, theft and disorderly conduct, alleged to be part of a group that looted the Uptown Pantry, 6119 22nd Ave., the same night. The owner of the store told police there was $60,000 to $75,000 worth of damage and inventory loss at the store. Both Lott and Brown are being held on $5,500 bond on the two cases.