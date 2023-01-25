 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
Pleasant Prairie

With video: Pleasant Prairie Police vehicle hit while responding to call in morning snow, KSD investigates

Pleasant Prairie Police vehicle hit while responding to call, KSD investigates

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department posted a photo of the vehicle from the accident in the comments of its Facebook post.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car crash between a Pleasant Prairie Police Officer and a civilian vehicle at 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday, according to PPPD Chief David Smetana.

According to a department Facebook post, the officer was hit by an oncoming car while en route to a call. In the dashcam video attached to the post, the police vehicle’s lights can be seen flashing as the officer navigates the vehicle through snow and other vehicles on the road.

The officer was released from the hospital after sustaining minor injuries. The other driver was uninjured.

“We’re happy the officer did not have more serious injuries,” Smetana said. “And we’re happy the driver was uninjured.”

The collision was one of many motor vehicle incidents Pleasant Prairie Police responded to. Throughout the morning, and during rush hour, Smetana said there were other incidents of traffic accidents until the roads cleared.

People are also reading…

“This is a reminder to yield for emergency vehicles and give yourself enough room to stop in bad weather,” the department said in a Facebook post.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine produces underground shelters for soldiers stationed at frontlines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert