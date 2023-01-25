With video: Pleasant Prairie Police vehicle hit while responding to call in morning snow, KSD investigates

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car crash between a Pleasant Prairie Police Officer and a civilian vehicle at 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday, according to PPPD Chief David Smetana.

According to a department Facebook post, the officer was hit by an oncoming car while en route to a call. In the dashcam video attached to the post, the police vehicle’s lights can be seen flashing as the officer navigates the vehicle through snow and other vehicles on the road.

The officer was released from the hospital after sustaining minor injuries. The other driver was uninjured.

“We’re happy the officer did not have more serious injuries,” Smetana said. “And we’re happy the driver was uninjured.”

The collision was one of many motor vehicle incidents Pleasant Prairie Police responded to. Throughout the morning, and during rush hour, Smetana said there were other incidents of traffic accidents until the roads cleared.

“This is a reminder to yield for emergency vehicles and give yourself enough room to stop in bad weather,” the department said in a Facebook post.

