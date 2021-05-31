Woman accused of drunken driving on I-94 with kids in vehicle

A 50-year-old Chicago woman is facing a pending charge of drunken driving with children in her vehicle following a traffic stop Sunday night on Interstate 94.
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle at about 9:53 p.m. on I-94 near Highway 158 after receiving a report from Kenosha County dispatchers of a vehicle driving recklessly on the interstate.
The trooper determined that the driver, identified as Teresa M. Carter, appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. She was arrested on a pending charge of OWI first offense with a passenger under the age of 16.
Carter was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Kenosha County Jail.
The two children in her vehicle were unharmed and turned over to a responsible adult, the State Patrol reported.
The man allegedly made statements to officers including "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)," and said he "Wasn't afraid of cops" and that he "Hope(s) all cops die."
A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.
Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.