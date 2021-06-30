Woman allegedly kept children in padlocked rooms as punishment

A Kenosha woman allegedly locked her children in their rooms for months at a time as a punishment recommended by a minister.
Valerie Del Valle-Montalvo, 33, had her initial appearance in court Wednesday on five counts of felony child neglect. Although she was making her first court appearance, Valle-Montalvo was charged in May and her five children have not been in her custody since January when one of the children, a 12-year-old boy, reportedly broke out of his locked room and ran away.
Kenosha Police were called to investigate the case in late January. According to the criminal complaint, the 12-year-old boy — by then in the custody of another relative — reported what had been happening in Valle-Montalvo’s home.
According to the complaint, police visited the woman’s home and found there were padlocks on the outside of the bedroom doors. The complaint states that Valle-Montalvo had five children ranging in age from 6 to 17. The oldest child has turned 18 since the case began.
In the complaint, Valle-Montalvo is alleged to have told police she kept the 12-year-old locked in his bedroom while she was at work because of his behavior, and that she locks all the children in their bedrooms when they are grounded as a means of discipline. While they were grounded, she said, the children were not allowed to leave their rooms except for scheduled visits to the bathroom, and were only allowed to eat sandwiches or noodles at scheduled feeding times.
The 12-year-old boy had been locked in his room for as long as 2½ months at a time and reported to interviewers that the 6-year-old, beginning when he was 4, had been locked in his room for more than a month at a time.
The complaint states that the children told interviewers their mother became involved with a minister who lived on the same street. The minister does not lead a brick-and-mortar church but preaches independently.
New 'father figure'
According to the complaint, the children reported that after the minister, who they called their “spiritual father,” came into their lives, they “found God, stopped seeing their father” and were taken out of school with the exception of one of the children. One of the children told interviewers they were not allowed “to go outside to interact with other peers so that they are able to focus on God and not be distracted.”
The children said they were punished for incidents like lying, talking about movies or having “inappropriate thoughts.”
According to the complaint, the 12-year-old broke his door frame and escaped while his mother was out.
Several of the children reported feeling depressed and isolated; one child described feeling like a prisoner, and several said they were frightened that they would not be able to free siblings who were locked in their rooms while their mother was out if there was a fire or other emergency.
The complaint states that the oldest child told interviewers their mother was attempting to protect the siblings, and that she was protecting the children from one of the siblings by locking him in his room. “My mom locks our doors to protect us from the outside world and loves us. One day we will thank her for it,” she told interviewers according to the complaint.
In Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday, Valle-Montalvo’s attorney said the oldest child has chosen to return to her mother since turning 18. Valle-Montalvo is out of custody on a signature bond and is barred from having contact with the four younger children except as part of a separate child protective custody arrangement being administered through the courts.