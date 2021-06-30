Woman allegedly kept children in padlocked rooms as punishment

The 12-year-old boy had been locked in his room for as long as 2½ months at a time and reported to interviewers that the 6-year-old, beginning when he was 4, had been locked in his room for more than a month at a time.

The complaint states that the children told interviewers their mother became involved with a minister who lived on the same street. The minister does not lead a brick-and-mortar church but preaches independently.

New 'father figure'

According to the complaint, the children reported that after the minister, who they called their “spiritual father,” came into their lives, they “found God, stopped seeing their father” and were taken out of school with the exception of one of the children. One of the children told interviewers they were not allowed “to go outside to interact with other peers so that they are able to focus on God and not be distracted.”

The children said they were punished for incidents like lying, talking about movies or having “inappropriate thoughts.”

According to the complaint, the 12-year-old broke his door frame and escaped while his mother was out.