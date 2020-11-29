Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man; Kenosha Police say injuries not life threatening

Kenosha police took a woman into custody late Saturday after she allegedly stabbed a man at a home in the 4900 block of 38th Avenue.

The man suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand in the 10:23 p.m. incident, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. He said the injuries were not considered to be life threatening. The man was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Schaal said officers were initially called to respond to a battery in which a man had attacked a woman. Once officers arrived, however, they found that the man had been stabbed by the woman, he said. Schaal said the couple had been involved in an altercation prior to the incident.

Following the woman's arrest, police recommended charges to the county District Attorney of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.

