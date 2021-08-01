 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested in connection with arsons at a home, local deli and gasoline station
View Comments
alert top story
KENOSHA

Woman arrested in connection with arsons at a home, local deli and gasoline station

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a series of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at a home, Tenuta’s Delicatessen and gasoline station late last month.

Officers initially took the woman into custody on an unrelated warrant at 12:34 p.m. Friday and she was booked in the Kenosha County Jail, according Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.

Police are recommending charges of two counts of arson to property other than a building, and one count of arson of a building, he said.

The woman, who had not been identified Sunday, is accused of setting fires in three locations in the early morning hours of July 25, Beller said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire calls included:

  • 2:36 a.m., in the 1800 block of 50th street, where the southeast side of a home was set ablaze. A vehicle at the home also had damage as a result of the fire.
  • 3:18 a.m., in a large trash hauling bin, at Tenuta’s Delicatessen-Liquors, 3203 52nd St.
  • 3:51 a.m., to a trash can at the Gulf gasoline station, 2802 52nd St.

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Kenosha Fire Department investigators believe an accelerant was used in the fires and the woman was apparently captured on video setting a fire in at least one of the incidents, Beller said.

Damage estimates have not yet been released.

No court appearance on the charges was immediately available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert