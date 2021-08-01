Woman arrested in connection with arsons at a home, local deli and gasoline station

Kenosha Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a series of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at a home, Tenuta’s Delicatessen and gasoline station late last month.

Officers initially took the woman into custody on an unrelated warrant at 12:34 p.m. Friday and she was booked in the Kenosha County Jail, according Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.

Police are recommending charges of two counts of arson to property other than a building, and one count of arson of a building, he said.

The woman, who had not been identified Sunday, is accused of setting fires in three locations in the early morning hours of July 25, Beller said.

The fire calls included:

2:36 a.m., in the 1800 block of 50th street, where the southeast side of a home was set ablaze. A vehicle at the home also had damage as a result of the fire.

3:18 a.m., in a large trash hauling bin, at Tenuta’s Delicatessen-Liquors, 3203 52nd St.

3:51 a.m., to a trash can at the Gulf gasoline station, 2802 52nd St.