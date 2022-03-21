Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police

Kenosha police officers took a 36-year-old woman into custody after she was accused of pointing a gun at a man following an argument in the parking lot of Mahone Middle School Monday afternoon.
Multiple police patrol squads and detectives responded at 3:24 p.m. at the middle school, 6900 60th St., when the Kenosha woman argued with the man in the parking lot, according to Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department.
"And she subsequently pointed a gun at the this male. We were able to locate her and take her into custody," he said Monday night. The man, who police described as being in his mid-40s, was not injured in the incident.
Alles said the weapon was also located. Police are recommending charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct while armed and and resisting arrest, Alles said.
The incident occurred about a half hour before the school's release time for the day, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.
The Kenosha News has reached out to Kenosha Unified School District officials for comment.
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Students plan KUSD School Board candidates forum, weigh in on why they should be heard
PLANNING THE YOUTH-LED CANDIDATES' FORUM 3-2-22
STUDENT-LED FORUM Kayla Mitchell with DaRon Green
Kayla Mitchell offers a suggestion as DaRon Green turns around to listen during a Wednesday planning session for the upcoming student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center March 2, 2022.
STUDENT-LED FORUM Marciara Fuller
Marciara Fuller talks about the importance of youth voices being heard during a planning session for the upcoming student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
STUDENT-LED FORUM Ariana Ervin
STUDENT-LED FORUM Benjamin Rothove
Benjamin Rothove talks about the types of issues students would like Kenosha Unified School Board candidates to address, everything from curriculum to the quality of school lunches, as members of the youth town hall cohort start formulating questions for the March 29 forum they are leading. Behind him, is Leo Ruffolo. Both are members of an 11-member forum planning group, which met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
STUDENT-LED FORUM DaRon Green
DaRon Green talks about some of the questions he’d like addressed, including Kenosha Unified’s dress code that he said often targets Black students, during the student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates on March 29.
STUDENT-LED FORUM Aniyah Ervin
Aniyah Ervin said the student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates gives youth a voice and control over the format without the hectic environment of a board meeting. The forum planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
STUDENT-LED FORUM with facilitator Brandon Morris
Brandon Morris, manager for community engagement and college readiness with Building Our Future, offers a few suggestions during planning meeting on Wednesday for the March 29 student-led town hall-style Kenosha Unified School Board forum to be held at Lincoln Middle School.The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
STUDENT-LED FORUM planning meeting
Benjamin Rothove, front, leads a discussion Wednesday to decide the format of the March 29 student-led town hall-style forum at Lincoln Middle School that the youth cohort is playing host to for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
STUDENT-LED FORUM planning meeting
Benjamin Rothove, standing in front, leads a discussion to decide the format of the March 29 student-led town hall-style forum at Lincoln Middle School that the youth cohort is playing host to for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
STUDENT-LED FORUM planning meeting
Members of the youth town hall cohort of Building Our Future, a Kenosha non-profit with a mission to insure the success of children, meet Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to plan the March 29 student-led KUSD School Board candidate forum. The forum will be held in the Lincoln Middle School Auditorium.
