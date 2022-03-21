Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police

Kenosha police officers took a 36-year-old woman into custody after she was accused of pointing a gun at a man following an argument in the parking lot of Mahone Middle School Monday afternoon.

Multiple police patrol squads and detectives responded at 3:24 p.m. at the middle school, 6900 60th St., when the Kenosha woman argued with the man in the parking lot, according to Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department.

"And she subsequently pointed a gun at the this male. We were able to locate her and take her into custody," he said Monday night. The man, who police described as being in his mid-40s, was not injured in the incident.

Alles said the weapon was also located. Police are recommending charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct while armed and and resisting arrest, Alles said.

The incident occurred about a half hour before the school's release time for the day, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

The Kenosha News has reached out to Kenosha Unified School District officials for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.