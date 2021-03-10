Woman begged for help as she was stabbed and then shot; Deputy DA asks for $1M bond for suspect

In the moments before she died, Charniese Brown made a desperate 911 call for help.
Brown, 26, was killed Monday in her Kenosha home, allegedly by her boyfriend Ranon Brownlee. At a bond hearing Wednesday, Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele detailed the circumstances of Brown's death and asked the court to set a temporary bond of $1 million while prosecutors continue to prepare charges.
Gabriele said the state will be filing a first-degree intentional homicide charge against Brownlee, 51, on Thursday.
The prosecutor said Brown called 911 at about 5:20 p.m. on Monday.
“Ms. Brown can be heard screaming for help. Crying. Saying he’s trying to kill me, help me — he stabbed me, help,” Gabriele said. “Then you can hear scuffling sounds and you can hear what sounds like stabbing sounds.”
While police were racing to the home Brown and Brownlee shared with their blended family of six children in the 1700 block of 73rd Street, the dispatcher kept Brown on the phone.
“He is killing me, he is killing me, help me please. And then there is silence,” Gabriele said.
In the background, she said, you could hear a man asking Brown who she is sleeping with.
“The dispatcher asks Ms. Brown if she is still with her," Gabriele said. "There is silence. And then there is the sound of what sounds like a shotgun going off.”
Kenosha Police said they arrived at the house within 2 minutes of being dispatched.
“Mr. Brownlee exits with his hands up,” Gabriele said. “He is covered with blood.”
Dead at the scene
Officers found Brown on the home’s back stairway with stab wounds to her head and neck and a shotgun wound in her back. She was unconscious. Gabriele said police moved Brown in trying to begin medical treatment. Neighbors described seeing Brown lying in the yard outside her house, with police and rescue workers attempting to save her.
Gabriele said those efforts failed, and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
It appeared from evidence at the scene that she had first been attacked in an upstairs closet and that she had attempted to flee through the house while the attack continued.
“There was a tremendous amount of blood throughout the first floor,” Gabriele said.
Two serrated knives were found at the scene, and Gabriele said an autopsy was performed Tuesday. The cause of death was determined to be a shotgun wound to the torso, along with multiple stab wounds that sliced through the arteries in Brown's neck.
The couple’s children had been home at the time of the attack. They had heard Brown and Brownlee arguing and went outside to avoid the argument. Neighbors described seeing the children playing outside when police arrived, the officers moving the children to a porch across the street.
According to Gabriele, phone records show Brownlee had been sending Brown angry text messages the day before her death, believing she had been cheating on him the previous weekend.
In one message, Gabriele said, Brownlee wrote, “Have fun tonight like it’s your last.” In another, he said, “Your balloon release party is coming.”
Gabriele said Brown’s family told investigators that Brown’s brother was recently murdered in Michigan and that the family was having a balloon release as a memorial for him. Gabriele said Brownlee admitted to sending the message, but “he denied that it was a death threat.”
According to Gabriele, Brownlee admitted to stabbing Brown at least seven times and then to shooting her as she was on the stairs.
“He tried to explain his actions as self-defense,” Gabriele said, but she said the evidence and Brownlee's injuries — cuts to his hands — seem inconsistent with that explanation.
Previous incidents
According to a defense attorney at Wednesday's bond hearing, Brownlee is a truck driver who has worked for the same company for more than four years. Although he has a history of relatively minor criminal charges, the most recent mentioned in court was 20 years ago.
Gabriele said Brown’s family reported she had told them about previous incidents of domestic violence in their relationship. He had been charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct in 2019 involving Brown, but those charges were dismissed.
Gabriele asked the court to set a temporary bond of $1 million, saying that the state planned to file charges Friday. Court Commissioner Dick Ginkowski ordered prosecutors to file the charges Thursday.
“There’s enough probable cause in this case to have its own zip code,” Ginkowski said. “I stop short of chastising the state for not having a complaint ready today, (but) for the basis of probable cause today, this is an extremely strong case.”
Brown’s mother, speaking to the court, asked that if Brownlee is released on bond that he be barred from returning to the home.
“That is my daughter’s home and her children’s home, and we are not even ready to sort through that at this time,” she said.
Brownlee is scheduled to have his formal initial appearance Thursday afternoon after the charges are formally filed.