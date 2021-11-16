Woman charged with fleeing police, passenger wanted in Moe Moe's shooting eludes capture

A 29-year-old Kenosha woman is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie Police on a high-speed chase last week, with a Kenosha man — a suspect in a homicide case — who has evaded authorities for more than a year, reportedly in the passenger seat.

Tania N. Patrick, of the 3200 block of 45th Street, made an initial appearance Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court and was ordered held in jail on a $20,000 cash bond by Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

Keating earlier had issued a $100,000 warrant for Patrick, who then made a voluntary appearance Monday. She was taken into custody after the hearing and is due in court Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Authorities continue to search for a passenger in her vehicle, Bernard A. Hodges, 27, address unknown. Hodges faces five felony charges for his role in a shooting incident in May 2020 outside Moe Moe’s Supermarket, 1916 52nd St. Court records indicate a $500,000 arrest warrant was issued for Hodges on June 6, 2020.

Patrick is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as a repeat-offender. The two charges carry a total possible prison term of 13 years, six months and a $35,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer stopped Patrick’s vehicle at 9:43 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Springbrook Road, just east of 39th Avenue.

The officer identified both people in the vehicle, Patrick and Hodges, and when he learned that Hodges was wanted, backup officers responded to conduct a “high-risk” traffic stop.

When police ordered Hodges to roll down his window, Patrick allegedly put the vehicle into drive and fled east.

The chase continued north on 22nd Avenue, west on 85th Street and south on 39th Avenue before it crossed into Illinois. The complaint states that Patrick drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph, failed to stop at stop signs and disobeyed traffic signals.

An officer from the Zion, Ill., Police Department was able to successfully deploy spike strips, which caused the vehicle to come to a stop in that jurisdiction. The driver fled eastbound and was taken into custody, but Hodges fled westbound and was able to elude police.

Case against Hodges

Hodges is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all as a repeat-offender, for his role in a gunfight outside Moe Moe’s Supermarket.

Two others were charged in that incident: Cortez R. Bailey, 22, of Greenfield, and Delwin L. Hodge, 23, of Kenosha. Hodge pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and was sentenced in August to four years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision, by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Court records show that Bailey pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and will be sentenced by Schroeder on Jan. 7.

Police were called to Moe Moe’s at 11:38 p.m. on May 26, 2020, for report of gunfire outside the store. A woman who had been in the parking lot had been caught in the crossfire and was shot in the hip, Kenosha Police Detective Cory Brennan testified during Bailey’s preliminary hearing.

Video surveillance showed Hodge and Hodges engaged in an argument outside the store. As that was happening, Bailey arrived in a silver Malibu, and shortly after “there is an exchange of gunfire between two other individuals,” Brennan testified.

