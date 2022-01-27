Woman charged with OWI, felony child neglect after seven children found unsupervised at residence

An investigation following a third drunken-driving arrest for a 33-year-old Kenosha woman led police to her residence, where seven young children were home alone late Wednesday night.

Marquitta M. Pullum faces 17 criminal charges, according to a complaint issued Thursday.

Pullum faces five felony counts of neglecting a child, along with six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and third offense operating while intoxicated.

Each of the felony charges carries a maximum possible prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

Pullum made her initial appearance Thursday and was ordered held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police at 10:09 p.m. on Wednesday responded to the 400 block of 50th Street for a report of a vehicle crash. A witness stated he saw the defendant’s SUV run off the road and onto a snow bank. The witness said he attempted to speak with Pullum, who he said was slurring her words and was “not right.”

The witness also found a beer can outside the driver’s side in the snow. Officers found Pullum a short distance later, and the witness confirmed she had been the driver.

Police detected a strong odor of intoxicants and took the defendant into custody. She allegedly was highly uncooperative, the complaint states, and began to spit on officers as they tried to put her into the squad car.

Pullum, who refused to complete field sobriety tests and submit to a blood test, was taken to a local hospital, where she reportedly continued to be disruptive. Pullum reportedly said that “everyone who knows her knows she always drinks and drives” and made vague threats that “the officers around her would be dead after this.”

A legal blood draw was performed to determine her level of intoxication. Results were not included in the complaint.

Seven children at home

While she was being transported to th e hospital, Pullum began screaming she had seven children at home. Officers responded to the residence, and were met by an 11-year-old, the oldest one there with no adults present. Police found a 10-year-old in the hallway, while the remaining five, ages 5 and younger, were huddled in a closet together, the complaint states.

The oldest child told police that all seven sleep in the same bedroom. Police found a bunk bed with three mattresses stacked on top of each other, with no blankets or pillows. The kitchen was in disarray, the complaint states, “with dirty dishes stacked on the counter and clothing scattered across the floor.”

Police also found a gallon of fresh milk in the refrigerator, but a small amount of food.

In a witness statement, police learned that the defendant had been gone from home for about 90 minutes. They all had driven up from Chicago earlier in the day, and Pullum had been drinking alcohol while she drove, the witness stated.

Four of the children in the home were in diapers and needed to be changed, but officers could not find any diapers in the home. All the children were placed into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

