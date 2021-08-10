Woman faces child neglect charge after boy reportedly ingests THC-laced gummies

A Kenosha woman was charged Tuesday with felony child neglect after her 8-year-old son was taken to a local emergency room unconscious after reportedly eating THC gummies
According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, the boy had been at a friend’s home for a short time when he began to vomit and then became unresponsive. The friend’s parents called 911 and called the boy’s mother.
Police met the mother, Ashley Anglin, 31, at the emergency room of a local hospital. According to the criminal complaint, she denied there were any controlled substances in her home.
At the hospital, doctors used Narcan to attempt to revive the boy, but it had no effect so doctors were able to determine there were no opioids in the boy’s system. After testing, they determined that the boy had ingested THC. He was transferred to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa for observation, and was later released.
According to the criminal complaint, police did a welfare check at Anglin’s home and found “THC gummies in various places around the house” along with other drug paraphernalia.
No drugs were found in the home the boy was visiting according to the complaint
Anglin is scheduled to have her initial appearance in court Sept. 2.
