Woman held in jail for 2020 crash that killed two men

A 26-year-old woman is being held on $25,000 bond, charged with reckless homicide for the deaths of two men in a 2020 car crash.

On Tuesday, a court commissioner rejected a request from Kayla Parr’s attorney to reduce her bond. At the same time, Parr waived her right to a preliminary hearing on her case.

Parr, who now lives in a small town in New York, was taken into custody last week after she made a voluntary initial appearance on the charges against her. The charges, two counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the deaths of Jeremy Sander, 37 (Parr’s boyfriend who had been a passenger in her car), and Timothy Warden, 59, of Kenosha, the driver of the vehicle Parr’s car struck. At the time of the crash, Parr lived in Beach Park, Ill.

According to the criminal complaint, Parr was driving a Subaru WRX south on Green Bay Road on the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2020 when she collided with a Honda driven by Warden, who had been northbound on Green Bay Road, as he attempted to make a left turn onto 35th Street.