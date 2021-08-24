 Skip to main content
Woman held in jail for 2020 crash that killed two men
A 26-year-old woman is being held on $25,000 bond, charged with reckless homicide for the deaths of two men in a 2020 car crash.

On Tuesday, a court commissioner rejected a request from Kayla Parr’s attorney to reduce her bond. At the same time, Parr waived her right to a preliminary hearing on her case.

Parr, who now lives in a small town in New York, was taken into custody last week after she made a voluntary initial appearance on the charges against her. The charges, two counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the deaths of Jeremy Sander, 37 (Parr’s boyfriend who had been a passenger in her car), and Timothy Warden, 59, of Kenosha, the driver of the vehicle Parr’s car struck. At the time of the crash, Parr lived in Beach Park, Ill.

According to the criminal complaint, Parr was driving a Subaru WRX south on Green Bay Road on the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2020 when she collided with a Honda driven by Warden, who had been northbound on Green Bay Road, as he attempted to make a left turn onto 35th Street.

The complaint states that Parr told investigators the Subaru had a manual transmission that she was not familiar with driving, and that she accidentally stepped on the gas rather than the brake when she saw the Honda turning. She attempted to swerve but struck the Honda on the passenger side, causing the Honda to roll. Parr said she had been driving Sander home from a dentist appointment when the crash occurred.

Several witnesses in other vehicles told investigators that they had seen the driver of the Subaru driving recklessly before the crash, “going at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that a crash investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol showed the Subaru had been travelling at speeds between 74 and 80 mph before the crash.

