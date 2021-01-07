Woman with gunshot wound to the back taken to local hospital

Kenosha police were investigating a shooting that sent one person to a local hospital Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., a woman with a gunshot wound to the back arrived at the emergency entrance at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, according police radio traffic. The woman’s condition was not immediately known.

Police confirmed she had been shot, but declined to release additional details.

Initial radio reports indicated the gunshot victim had possibly been injured in the 5700 block of 19th Avenue. A few squad cars that arrived at the scene parked in the middle of the street, however, they left soon after.

No protest arrests

Unrelated to the reported shooting, Lt. Joseph Nosalik said Thursday night there were no arrests in the city related to a protest or demonstration.

The city has been under an emergency declaration order since Tuesday -- a preemptive measure in anticipation of possible civil unrest -- that was approved by the City Council Monday night. The measure went into effect on Tuesday following the announcement made by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley that Rusten Sheskey, the police officer who shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, would not face criminal charges.

Thus far, no curfews have been issued, however, according to authorities.

