Workplace dispute ends in gunfire in Somers; attempted homicide charges pending for Kenosha man

A dispute between coworkers ended in gunfire, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old Kenosha man who is in jail pending attempted homicide charges.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright, the dispute between the Kenosha man and a 50-year-old Racine man began at the package delivery service, where the two men work in Racine.

After work Wednesday, according to Wright, one of the men began following the other as they drove. At about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway H (88th Avenue) and Seventh Street (Highway A) in Somers, the Kenosha man got out of his vehicle and allegedly began firing a handgun at the other man’s vehicle.

Wright said no one was injured, but the Racine man’s vehicle was struck by gunfire. Wright said neighbors in the area reported hearing the shots. After the shooting, the Racine man called 911 and the other man drove away.

The Kenosha man was taken into custody at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday by the Sheriff’s Department with help of City of Kenosha Police officers, who did a high-risk traffic stop in the 1900 block 65th Street in the Uptown area. He was booked into the Kenosha County Jail at about 5 a.m.