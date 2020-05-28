YouTube glitch pushes sentencing of Kenosha man into June

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The inability to have a live stream at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday morning postponed a sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old Kenosha man who was convicted of seven criminal counts relating to a February 2019 crash.

Alejandro Paz-Garcia will return to court for a sentencing hearing June 10 at 2 p.m. The hearing Thursday had been scheduled to stream on YouTube because of COVID-19 restrictions.

A jury convicted Paz-Garcia in January of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, three misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and three misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Paz-Garcia ran through a red light westbound at 54th Street, struck a northbound Nissan and a southbound Jeep that both were passing through the intersection of Sheridan Road and 54th Street.

Paz-Garcia's Honda then struck a trolley pole and then hit the parking garage on the west side of the intersection. The defendant, his passenger and both the driver and passenger of the Jeep all required medical treatment.