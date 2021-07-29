Criminal case against man who allegedly purchased gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings delayed until after Rittenhouse trial

The criminal case against the 19-year-old who allegedly made the straw purchase that provided Kyle Rittenhouse his gun has been put on hold until after the Rittenhouse trial.

Dominick Black, who now lives in Racine according to court records, is charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 causing death.

According to court documents, Rittenhouse allegedly gave cash to Black -- who was dating Rittenhouse’s sister -- to purchase an AR-15 style rifle for Rittenhouse from a Wisconsin hardware store because Rittenhouse was underage.

Court documents allege Rittenhouse retrieved the gun from Black’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, and that Rittenhouse and Black went together, armed, to protests in downtown Kenosha that followed the Jacob Blake shooting. Later that night, Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two, in what he and his supporters say was an act of self defense. Rittenhouse is charged with homicide.

At a brief hearing Thursday, the prosecution and Black’s defense attorney made a mutual request to adjourn the Black case until after the Rittenhouse trial. The court granted that request and set the case for a status hearing on Nov. 22.