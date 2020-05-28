Criminal charges filed against Kenosha man in ATF arrest

McNeill stated in court that Palma was convicted in Lake County, Ill., in 2010 of manufacturing/delivering 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Palma also has a felony conviction in Kenosha County in 2007 of falsely acting as a public official, a charge that arose out of a shots fired incident. McNeill said in that case a shot was fired into a vehicle, and during the course of that investigation, Palma represented that he was a North Chicago police officer.

In the Kenosha County case, he received 18 months in prison.

McNeill said during a search warrant of Palma’s home, police found three vacuumed-sealed bags of cash that she stated totaled more than $175,000.

Palma’s attorney, Laura Walker, requested a $10,000 cash bond.

“These are allegations at this point,” she said. “We haven’t even been through a preliminary hearing. He is entitled to a presumption of innocence, which he is asserting.