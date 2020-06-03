Criminal justice reform at heart of 'Kneel' movement

Tanya McLean, a speaker at Tuesday’s event at Civic Center Park in Kenosha, explained that the “Kneel for Nine” movement call to action starts with criminal justice reform and police accountability.
“We believe change will come when good officers commit to stand against the mistreatment of all people even if they have to stand against those in their own fraternal order," she said.
“We believe change will come when there is swift legal action and convictions for law enforcement personnel who abuse their authority."
McLean is a mental health clinician/K-12 educator with Heartland Hospice and Kenosha Unified School District,
She said the community must continue engage “our white brothers and sisters, especially churches, in the fight for true equality.”
“As the dominant culture in America, we believe change will come when Caucasian voices rise to the forefront in the demand for equality.”
The movement also encourages the teaching of accurate education of black history.
“We believe change will come when people of all ages and backgrounds begin to see African Americans as more than descendants of slaves and fully understand that everyone has been made in the image of God,” she said.
“We believe change will come when our system of education properly portrays the impact that African empire, nation and culture has had and continues to have on the modern world.”
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.