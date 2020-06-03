Criminal justice reform at heart of 'Kneel' movement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tanya McLean, a speaker at Tuesday’s event at Civic Center Park in Kenosha, explained that the “Kneel for Nine” movement call to action starts with criminal justice reform and police accountability.

“We believe change will come when good officers commit to stand against the mistreatment of all people even if they have to stand against those in their own fraternal order," she said.

“We believe change will come when there is swift legal action and convictions for law enforcement personnel who abuse their authority."

McLean is a mental health clinician/K-12 educator with Heartland Hospice and Kenosha Unified School District,

She said the community must continue engage “our white brothers and sisters, especially churches, in the fight for true equality.”

“As the dominant culture in America, we believe change will come when Caucasian voices rise to the forefront in the demand for equality.”

The movement also encourages the teaching of accurate education of black history.