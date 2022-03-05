Crowds line up as Hansen's Ice Cream Parlor opens for season in remodeled location Saturday in Wilmot

WILMOT —It may have been much warmer outside Saturday, but some pretty cool treats were served up a Wilmot shop which opened for 2022 at its renovated location.

Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor was a flurry of activity Saturday afternoon as workers made the last minute preparations to reopen.

At noon owners Kelly and Adam Hansen opened their doors to a line of customers waiting on the steps, and a small girl rushed ahead of her grandparents to get in.

“She was the first in line last year; she wanted to be the first one in this year,” said Dave Gyger, the girl’s grandfather and a Wilmot resident. “She loves her ice cream.”

This year will mark the first full season for the parlor, which last opened in August 2021 after completing renovations on the new location. The old Wilmot parlor, which closed last year, is less than 300 yards away.

“It’s just so much fun to get into the swing of things,” Kelly Hansen said. “It’s a signal that Spring is here.”

Customers were lined up the steps of the historic building that had, through its life, been a Catholic school and then a restaurant called the Twin Oaks Country Inn.

Now the first floor has been transformed into an ice cream parlor and dining room where guests can select from a rotating menu of 24 different ice cream flavors, or buy other goodies like popcorn and candy made at the Hansen’s Burlington location.

“It was a lot of work,” Kelly Hansen said of the renovation process. “That’s one thing we love though. It’s neat to be a part of that history.”

Liz Hardy, who grew up in Wilmot and often visits her parents in town, said it was nice to see the business return to Wilmot and have the building be repurposed.

“I’m really excited. It was so convenient to have it here,” Hardy said. “Coming from this small town, seeing a small business like this be successful is great.”

Kelly Hansen said they had plenty of plans for the business going forward. They want to bring back selling merchandise, which stopped during the pandemic, as well as add a full candy store to the upstairs of their Burlington location.

And while she didn’t have any specific plans, she said they weren’t opposed to expanding to more locations, if all goes well this season.

The flavor of the month for March is Cherry Cheesecake, but Kelly warned that it was a first-come-first-serve deal.

“When it’s gone, its gone,” Hansen said. “Get it while you can.”

Both Hansen’s Ice Cream locations sell Cedar Crest brand ice cream, which boasts over 80 different flavors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0