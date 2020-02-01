Crowds take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

For Gabriela Moffett, 27, who earned three gold medals a the Special Olympics state championship last year, watching people freezin’ for a reason at the Polar Plunge Saturday, was a heartwarming experience.

“Most of us don’t have jobs,” Moffett said of her fellow athletes. “This helps us get more people with disabilities involved in Special Olympics.”

She said she and other athletes at the Brat Stop for the plunge enjoy the change to cheer on those who cheer for them during their events.

“I do five different events — basketball, track, softball, bowling, and powerlifting,” Moffett said. “I don’t have a favorite. I like them all because it’s challenging.”

Moffett cited the Special Olympic Oath and lit a torch to kick off Saturday’s event, that included a post-plunge party.

Caitlin Fitzpatrick, director of development for Special Olympics of Wisconsin, said 166 people had registered in advance and more were doing so at the event.

“We already exceeded our goal through online registration alone,” Fitzpatrick said, adding $42,000 had been raised in advance of the event in support of more than 1,000 athletes. “It has doubled over last year.”

