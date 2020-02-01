Crowds take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

For Gabriela Moffett, 27, who earned three gold medals a the Special Olympics state championship last year, watching people freezin’ for a reason at the Polar Plunge Saturday, was a heartwarming experience.
“Most of us don’t have jobs,” Moffett said of her fellow athletes. “This helps us get more people with disabilities involved in Special Olympics.”
She said she and other athletes at the Brat Stop for the plunge enjoy the change to cheer on those who cheer for them during their events.
“I do five different events — basketball, track, softball, bowling, and powerlifting,” Moffett said. “I don’t have a favorite. I like them all because it’s challenging.”
Moffett cited the Special Olympic Oath and lit a torch to kick off Saturday’s event, that included a post-plunge party.
Caitlin Fitzpatrick, director of development for Special Olympics of Wisconsin, said 166 people had registered in advance and more were doing so at the event.
“We already exceeded our goal through online registration alone,” Fitzpatrick said, adding $42,000 had been raised in advance of the event in support of more than 1,000 athletes. “It has doubled over last year.”
Fitzpatrick attributes much of that success to Moffett’s efforts as an ambassador, helping spread the news about Special Olympics.
Kate Schaper, a Kenosha Police Department patrol officer who chaired the event, said the department got involved 12 years ago as a way to lead by example and get more people to “jump on board and into the pool” in support of Special Olympics.
“I played sports growing up and I believe these athletes should be afforded the same opportunity,” Schaper said.
Plungers who braved the Polar Vortex last year to jump in the pool outside the Parkway Chateau were pleased with Saturday’s 32 degree weather.
“I never thought 32 degrees would feel like a heatwave,” Fitzpatrick said.
Rachel Stahl, from Team Chris made up of employees from the Kwik Trip stations on 52nd Street and Highway 50, said they got involved five years ago as a way to give back to the community.
The team, dressed as a farmer with a herd of cows, picks a different theme each year.
Fitzpatrick said in addition to Kwik Trip, Walgreens and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are major supporters statewide.
The event, which included a silent auction and raffles, also benefits from support of the Brat Stop, which allows use of the entire building for the event.