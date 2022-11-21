Crowds turn out for 2022 PowerUp College and Resource Fair at UW-Parkside

Crowds of eager high school students and their families turned out Saturday to learn how they can make college a reality.

The 2022 Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, in partnership with the Kenosha and Racine Unified school districts, presented the PowerUp College and Resource Fair. The event was supported by HARRIBO and held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“We were excited to return to an in-person event for the PowerUp College and Resource Fair,” said Sabrina Morgan, Mahone Fund project coordinator. “This event helps fulfill the mission of the Mahone Fund by making educational opportunities accessible for our youth and their families. It truly was a powerful event and we are appreciative of its impact on the community.”

“You are not going get a more meaningful event that brings together hundreds of parents and their children on a cold Saturday morning to examine their future college and career opportunities,” said Tim Mahone. “The Mahone Fund remains committed to hosting the PowerUp College Resource fair which attracts our Midwest Academic partners in support of these families.

Mahone added that the PowerUp event closes the information gap between parents and their children and empowers families to make decisions together.

Those attending were able to participate in sessions on financial literacy, financial preparations for college and beyond, college and career readiness, and preparations for the the Historical Black Colleges and Universities College Tour. They also took part in a large college and resource fair, where booths and displays were set up by a educational institutions, employers, sponsors and more.

“Just being here is a step in the right direction for our families.,” said Jeffrey Weiss, recently appointed Kenosha Unified superintendent. “By being here, our families are owning their future and doing what is needed to learn what it takes to achieve their goals and dreams. I offer a special thank you to the Mahone Fund for sponsoring such an important opportunity for our community.”

“Power Up is one of those signature events for our community,” said Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent. “The Mahone Fund’s commitment to changing the lives of youth is immeasurable.”

“We were thankful for the opportunity to host and participate in the fair. Higher educational institutions throughout the Midwest are uniquely positioned to impact the lives and change the trajectory of the future of countless scholars,” said Willie Jude, vice chancellor of University Advancement, at UW-P. “I encourage all educational entities to create or continue meaningful partnerships with organizations like the Mahone Fund, Kenosha Unified and Racine Unified, as we continue to close the education gaps and provide access to a quality, yet affordable education.”

Students and parents were upbeat following the fair and about the opportunities it helped provide.

“The Mahone Fund College and Resource Fair was a very informative event. I especially enjoyed listening to the motivational speakers, said Nina Lall, a junior at Bradford High School. “Visiting with the college representatives was very helpful and exciting for me. I left with lots of wonderful information and feel confident about the college application process.”

“This experience has not only given students amazing opportunities but has given them hope for a successful future,” said Kelli Quintero, who attended with her son, Matthew, a senior at Bradford. High School.

“I was overwhelmed by the friendliness, excitement and energy given by the volunteers. While working a table at the college and resource fair, I enjoyed the opportunity to speak with students and their families,” Angela Kowalski, enrollment program manager for the Medical College of Wisconsin said. “There is no better support system than family, and to see this in action while exploring higher education opportunities is so important.”

Allie Robak, recruitment specialist with the University of Nebraska, agreed. “I thought the fair was a great chance for Nebraska to start some conversations for students and families about out-of-state opportunities,” Robak said. “As a Big Ten university, it was nice to be able to talk with students who may not have initially thought of apply to Nebraska and being able to tell them the great things that we offer in Lincoln.”

“College is an exciting and challenging time for many families. Can your student get into their college of choice? Can the family afford the college of choice? The Mahone Fund PowerUp College & Resource Fair was an excellent opportunity for families to engage with many powerful community members that can help them on their college journey,” said Victor Frasher, director of community engagement with workshop facilitator Educators Credit Union. “We have been a participant for many years. It’s simply an amazing event for families to attend.”

Mahone gave special thanks to event sponsor HARIBO, along with additional sponsors: Snap-on Inc.; Herzing University; J.P. Morgan Chase; Jockey International Inc.; Gateway Technical College; UW-Parkside; Alia, DuMex & McTernan, S.C.; Carthage College; Uline; and the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha. helped with the event.