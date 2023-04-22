National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection events drew steady streams of visitors Saturday at two locations in Kenosha County.

Events were held at the County Center in Bristol and at the newly rebuilt Wisconsin Probation and Parole Office at 1212 60th St. In Kenosha.

Along with an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unneeded medications at no cost, the events also offered Narcan training, free gun locks and medication lockboxes, and information about other behavioral health resources that are available in the community.

The events were organized partnership between the Kenosha County Sheriff’s and Kenosha Police departments, the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, and the host venues.

At the Bristol site, Todd Walther stopped in to drop off some medications and get trained on Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Use of Narcan in the community continues to grow, particularly as fentanyl — a lethally potent synthetic opioid — is increasingly found to be laced into other substances, including counterfeit prescription pills.

Walther, a Bristol resident who teaches at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha, chose to undergo the training, as his school has seen overdose incidences involving students.

"That’s always a scary thought,” he said.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman was among the helpers at the Bristol event, handing out behavioral health resource flyers to people passing through the drive-thru. Meanwhile, Sheriff David Zoerner helped to collect medications at the Kenosha site.

“It’s great to see a lot of people making use of these collection events,” Kerkman said. “Hopefully people will continue to use the resources that we have available, including prescription drug drop boxes that are at locations throughout the county year-round.”

Safe medication disposal sites are available at the following locations and hours:

Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Good Value Pharmacy, 3207 80th St., Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer Pharmacy, 7701 Green Bay Road, Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie; Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Somers Fire and Rescue Department, 7511 12th St. (Highway E), Somers; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83), Salem Lakes; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes; 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department, 900 Wood Road, Tallent Hall (East side of building); 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Walgreens Pharmacy, 3805 80th St., Kenosha; 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For additional related information

More details about Narcan training and distribution from Kenosha County Public Health are available at https://NarcanTrainedKenosha.com.

A a newly updated Kenosha County Behavioral Health Community Resources Guide is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2242/Behavioral-Health-Community-Resources, and printed copies may be picked up at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, or at the County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

The Kenosha County Crisis Hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.