Cub and Boy Scouts in the Kenosha area to pick up donations Saturday

Cub and Boy Scouts in the Kenosha area will hold their 2021 Scouting for Food Drive Saturday and they remind residents to put their door hangers with donations out for collection.
Door hangers were dropped off at area homes June 12.
Non-perishable food items are requested that will then be donated to the Shalom Center. If the items are not picked up, they can be dropped off in bins at local Pick ‘n Save stores.
Rex Davenport
