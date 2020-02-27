Culvert work to close portions of Highway D
top story

road closed sign
SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Kenosha County Division of Highways will close two sections of Highway D next week for culvert replacement work.

The affected sections:

Highway D (184th Avenue) between highways K and 50 in the village of Bristol (two culverts).

Highway D (176th Avenue) between highways N and 142 in the town of Paris (one culvert).

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, with completion expected by Friday.

As always, weather will determine actual completion times.

Detour routes will be posted.

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF

