Cunningham, Gabriele advance to general election in April in Branch 6 judge race

Should Cunningham be elected, she would be the first Black judge to serve Kenosha County.

“That’s not the reason why I think people should support me,” said Cunningham. “It’s my community involvement, it’s my breadth of experience in various legal areas and the fact that I have personal and professional experience that judges will deal with such as poverty, mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse and systemic racism — because I think that is a serious issue that judges need to recognize.”

Experience, dedication

Gabriele, who has been with the county District Attorney’s Office for 25 years, said she was feeling “really good” having been chosen by voters to continue to the general election in April.

“It was a little nerve wracking with the weather this morning. I was a little concerned people wouldn’t take the time to go vote. I’m glad that they did,” she said. “I’m glad that my message resonated with the voters."

She said voters want a judge who has experience in court and “proven dedication to the Kenosha community.”

She said people are concerned about the “rule of law and that politics and public opinion not enter into decisions made in the courtroom.”