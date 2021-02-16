Cunningham, Gabriele advance to general election in April in Branch 6 judge race

A Kenosha defense attorney and the county’s deputy district attorney will square off in the April general election in the race for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge seat.
Angela Cunningham, 41, of Kenosha, and Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, were the two top vote-getters in Tuesday's primary election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Cunningham receiving the most votes, 3,607, and Gabriele receiving 2,777. The results are unofficial until a canvass of the votes later this week. A third candidate, Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer, 48, of Somers, received 1,901 votes and was eliminated from contention.
Cunningham and Gabriele are vying for the seat held by long-time Judge Mary K. Wagner, who announced she would be stepping down when her term ends in the summer.
Grassroots effort
Cunningham said a grassroots effort has helped her reach out to the community, which was ready to vote “in spite of 16 inches of snow today.”
“I think given the recent events that have happened in Kenosha in the last six to seven months, Kenosha is at a pivotal point where its community is ready to see somebody who is in a leadership position and recognizes the systemic racism that exists in our court system,” she said. “I have been the candidate that has pointed out that that’s an issue. And, I want to address it if elected judge.”
Should Cunningham be elected, she would be the first Black judge to serve Kenosha County.
“That’s not the reason why I think people should support me,” said Cunningham. “It’s my community involvement, it’s my breadth of experience in various legal areas and the fact that I have personal and professional experience that judges will deal with such as poverty, mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse and systemic racism — because I think that is a serious issue that judges need to recognize.”
Experience, dedication
Gabriele, who has been with the county District Attorney’s Office for 25 years, said she was feeling “really good” having been chosen by voters to continue to the general election in April.
“It was a little nerve wracking with the weather this morning. I was a little concerned people wouldn’t take the time to go vote. I’m glad that they did,” she said. “I’m glad that my message resonated with the voters."
She said voters want a judge who has experience in court and “proven dedication to the Kenosha community.”
She said people are concerned about the “rule of law and that politics and public opinion not enter into decisions made in the courtroom.”
“I feel real strongly about that, as well,” she said. “I think people want a candidate who is truly dedicated to Kenosha and I think they were able to look at me and look past campaign slogans and see the work I’ve done for the Kenosha community for the past 25 years.”
Pfeuffer could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
The Branch 6 election is one of two judicial elections to be decided in April. The second will feature challenger Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident and a Walworth County Court commissioner, and incumbent Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan of Kenosha, previously a public defender, for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 judgeship. Benitez-Morgan was appointed a year ago following the retirement of Judge David Bastianelli.
IN PHOTOS: February Readers' Photo of the Day submissions
Photo of the Day runs most mornings in the Kenosha news on the weather page. Send your submissions to newsroom@kenoshanews.com