Curling Club flourishing at Carthage; practice sheet recently unveiled at college

Chances are, you may not have known much about the sport of curling until its popularity skyrocketed during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

And even then, most observers still may not understand it.

But it’s a sport that is definitely here to stay and, right in our own backyard, it continues to draw attention, and the numbers among the Carthage College club program are growing.

What started as a marketing trip to Sweden five years ago, where then Carthage students had a chance to enjoy the sport firsthand, has blossomed into a club of 30 or so members who now have plenty of teams to compete with around the state.

For Club President Maile Riedel and her teammates, the sport has definitely grown into quite the passion. In fact, it was a poster at an organization fair that highlights clubs on campus was all she needed to join.

“I really think it’s the culture around curling that brings people in and keeps people in,” she said. “It has a different energy than other sports when you’re out there playing. It’s still serious, there’s a lot of technique, it’s called ‘chess on ice’ for a reason, but there’s a huge social component to curling.”

Riedel said competitors will mingle after a match, which brings everybody together in the name of sportsmanship, and curling has an added uniqueness to it as well.

“I don’t know many other games in the world where there’s no refs,” she said. “The teams ref the games themselves. It’s all based on honesty, and you work it out with the other team for scoring even.

“You open the game by shaking everyone’s hand and wishing them good curling, and you close the game by shaking everyone’s hand again and congratulating them again on good curling. It’s a very, friendly, open community that’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Key addition

The club, through a fundraising effort helped by student government and athletics, recently added a four-season practice sheet that Riedel said is a game changer.

That 10 x 50-foot PolyGlide sheet now affords the club the chance to practice on “simulated” ice right on campus without having to always travel to the Racine Curling Club, where it holds regular practice sessions.

The sheet has all the landmarks normally seen on ice for curling, but it cuts down on the hazards of new members trying to navigate slippery real ice, Riedel said.

“It allows us to introduce curling to new members in a safe way, where they’re not on real ice where they have to worry about falling,” she said. “It also really helps us get up and close and personal with curling strategies.

“With real curling, you’re in kind of a box that’s 30 degrees, slick ice, you’re wearing just tennis shoes, and if you want to get from one end of the ice to the other, you have to walk across the ice, and for new people, that can be kind of hard.”

Curling basics

Eight people are on the ice at the same time during a game, which is played on an 10 x 50 ice sheet, and each participant throws two stones during the eight rounds, Riedel said.

Each person on the team takes a turn at throwing the stone, with the third person known as the “vice skip” and the last person known as the “skip.” The “vice skip” acts as the team’s vice president who handles things like the coin flip, keeping score and assisting the “skip” at the end of the game.

The “skip” serves as “the captain on the battlefield,” Riedel said, and tells the rest of the team where they want the stone thrown and whether it should be swept or not based on where it was thrown. The “skip” throws the final two stones.

The stones are actually 45 pounds of pure granite that can only come from Scotland, Riedel said.

And that weight is certainly no joke.

“If one is moving fast enough and were to hit your foot, it would break your whole foot,” Riedel said. “You have to be pretty careful.”

Carthage competed last weekend at UW-Green Bay along with teams from UW-Superior and UW-Stevens Point.

Practice sessions will continue at Racine, and Riedel said her club always is open to adding more new members. She can be reached via email at mriedel@carthage.edu.

“We want as many people as possible to join the club and take advantage of some really cool stuff we have,” she said. “It’s a really fun sport. ... It’s great to see it picking up traction. They can join any time. We would be more than happy (to have them).

“This is one of those sports that you can play the rest of your life.”

