Curling: The friendly sport

Unlike, say, ski jumping, curling is a Winter Olympics sport most people can do — at least on a beginners level.

With the Winter Olympics set to start in three weeks, the Racine Curling Club is enjoying an “Olympic Bump.”

The public is invited to try the sport at the club today, and the TV exposure brings "a lot of notice to our beloved sport," said Club President Gail Armstrong. "And now that the USA Men’s Team is defending their Olympic Gold Medal, we are expecting this year to have really big interest in the sport."

The Mount Pleasant resident has been curling for more than 50 years, the last 15 in Racine.

Curling, she added, "is one of only a few recreational team sports for people who don’t play volleyball or basketball."

The sport has "good cardio activity," she said, as curlers "race down the ice to sweep the team’s stones." That "sweeping" the ice allows the stones "to slide farther on the ice or make it 'curl' to hide behind other stones."

Curling is open to everyone, and the teams, she said, "are composed of four people, often of different ages and background. It’s also a great family sport."

While curling requires strategy, along with cardio and strength work, Armstrong said "by far the best part of curling is 'Broomstacking.' Like the '19th hole' in golf, this is when game is over and the two teams sit down to socialize while having snacks and drinks." That saocializing extends to "Bonspiels," curling tournaments played at different clubs around the state, the country and the world.

"The only qualifications needed," Armstrong said, "are a desire to play at a slightly higher level, to enjoy curling and meeting new friends from everywhere."

The Racine Club has about 110 members, ranging from age 10 to 80-plus. A curler has to be able to balance on ice while pushing a 42-pound granite stone. Curlers with injuries or limited flexibility can use a stick to push the stone. Teams often "have a combination of stick and slide delivery players," Armstrong said.

"Overall, curling is a friendly game," she added. "People should come out and give it a try. We have beginner leagues for new curlers and competitive leagues for those who want competition. Anyone who is interested in learning more about curling can reach out to us at info@racinecurlingclub.com or check out our website at racinecurlingclub.com."

