CUSH hosting service for healing, hope Sunday

The Congregations United to Serve Humanity is hosting an outside interfaith prayer service for healing and hope at 2 p.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave., Kenosha.

Parking will be available along 32nd Avenue. Visitors to the event are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Religious leaders from CUSH and other affiliate congregations, along with some faith leaders from the Interfaith Conference of Greater MIlwaukee, have been invited to offer brief prayers in light of the past week’s events in the city.

Earlier this week, the CUSH Religious Leaders Caucus, released a statement following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Along with hopes and prayers for healing, action needs to follow, the statement said.

“We know that hopes and prayers are not enough to stop a speeding bullet or to counteract centuries’ worth of systemic racism and the calculated oppression of our siblings of color so ubiquitous in this nation’s history that many of the privileged among us still do not recognize it even exists,” the statement reads.

“We know that, in addition to the hope of our hearts and the prayers of our souls, we must act. We support the independent investigation into the shooting that has commenced and applaud Gov. Evers’ calling a special legislative session to confront issues of police brutality, accountability and transparency.”

