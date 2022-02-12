CUSH marks Kenosha Public Transportation Awareness Month with Ride-Along Initiative

February is Public Transportation Awareness Month in Kenosha.

This designation was made official by a recent resolution sponsored by Kenosha Transit Commission Chairperson and Alderman Anthony Kennedy with a proclamation by Mayor John Antaramian.

The initiative is particularly significant for Congregations United to Serve Humanity, which is concerned with the welfare of Kenosha’s residents who rely on public transportation.

To highlight its concern, CUSH is sponsoring a month-long “Public Transit Ride Along” initiative. During the month of February CUSH is encouraging community members to invite their elected officials, including Kenosha alderpersons and County Board supervisors, to ride the bus with them for part of their day.

“The CUSH Transportation Task Force is largely made up of community members who depend upon public transit, and they feel it important for elected officials to experience Kenosha’s transit system first-hand to better understand the limitations and length of time needed for someone who uses the bus as a primary mode of transportation,” according to Lori Hawkins, CUSH community organizer.

This is not the first time that CUSH has organized events to raise awareness about transportation concerns, Hawkins said.

“The CUSH Transportation Task Force has sponsored successful ridership events in the past and has helped to prompt the expansion of some routes, thanks to willing collaboration by local government,” she said.

Among the current issues identified by CUSH is the possibility of moving the bus transfer center from Downtown to a more central location to save time and the number of transfers needed to get to various destinations.

Community members wanting to find the names of their elected officials to invite on a “Ride-Along” can visit www.myvote.wi.gov. under “My Voter Info” and “My Elected Officials.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.